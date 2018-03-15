Mahindra Rexton Vs Toyota Fortuner Vs Ford Endeavour: Specifications Comparison

How does Mahindra’s future flagship fare on paper against the established rivals? Let’s find out

Mahindra showcased its upcoming flagship SUV, the SsangYong G4 Rexton, at the Auto Expo 2018. The second-gen Rexton will make its way to the Indian market with a Mahindra badge and will square off against two veterans in the Indian full-size SUV segment - the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour. So let’s get down to the business of comparing these full-size SUVs, shall we?









Models





Mahindra G4 Rexton





Ford Endeavour





Toyota Fortuner









Length (mm)





4850





4892





4795









Width (mm)





1960





1860





1855









Height (mm)





1800





1837





1835









Wheelbase (mm)





2865





2850





2745









Ground Clearance (mm)





NA





225





220









As the numbers clearly suggest, the Endeavour will still be the longest among the three while the G4 Rexton pips the competition when it comes to width. As far as the overall height is concerned, its the Endeavour which tops again followed by the Fortuner. On the inside, it’s the Mahindra that is expected to be more spacious thanks to its wheelbase, which is longer than both its rivals. Also Read: Mahindra S201 And U321 To Launch By 2018 Festive Season; Will Rival Ertiga & Vitara Brezza

Mechanicals









Model





Mahindra G4 Rexton





Ford Endeavour





Toyota Fortuner









Engine





2.2-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel





2.2-litre / 3.2-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel





2.8-litre turbocharged diesel / 2.7-litre petrol 4-cylinder









Power





180PS





160PS / 197PS





177PS / 166PS









Torque





420Nm





385Nm / 470Nm





420Nm (MT) / 450Nm (AT) / 245Nm (petrol)









Transmission





7-speed automatic





7-speed automatic





6-speed MT and 6-speed automatic









AWD/4WD





4WD





4WD/2WD





Petrol (2WD) Diesel (2WD/4WD)









The G4 Rexton’s 2.2-litre diesel displaces as much volume as the Endeavour’s, but the latter also comes with a bigger and more powerful 3.2-litre diesel engine. While the G4 Rexton’s 2.2-litre engine produces more power than the Endeavour’s smaller engine and the Fortuner’s 2.8-litre unit, it is still less powerful than Ford’s 3.2-litre diesel engine. Handling gear swapping duties in the G4 Rexton will be a 7-speed automatic gearbox. The Mahindra flagship will also get a low ratio transfer case for handling the rough stuff. It remains to be seen whether Mahindra brings in a 2WD version to give the G4 Rexton a competitive price tag to take on its rivals. Also Read: Next Generation Mahindra Scorpio and XUV500 Coming Before 2020

If you are on the lookout for a petrol SUV, you have no other option except for the Fortuner.

Features

The top-spec Mahindra G4 Rexton (New Zealand market) runs on 20-inch wheels whereas the Fortuner and Endeavour sold in India get 18-inch wheels. The G4 Rexton that Mahindra showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 featured an electric sunroof and we think will be a part of the SUVs feature list when launched in India. While the Toyota misses out on a sunroof, the Titanium variant of the Endeavour, which is available with both the 2.2-litre and well as 3.2-litre diesel engine, gets a large panoramic one. As far as the infotainment screens are concerned, the G4 Rexton has the biggest touchscreen unit measuring 9.2-inches that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In comparison, the Fortuner’s 7-inch system misses out on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto whereas the Endeavour’s 8-inch unit gets both connectivity options along with Ford’s SYNC3 system.

Another area where the New Zealand-spec G4 Rexton trumps its rivals is in the safety aspect as it gets autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and a total off 9 airbags against the 7 airbags on both its rivals. However, it remains to be seen if these features make their way to the India-spec SUV. Related: Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour: Comparison Review

Prices











Mahindra G4 Rexton (expected)





Ford Endeavour





Toyota Fortuner









Price Range (ex-Delhi)





Around Rs 24 lakh





Rs 26.05 lakh to Rs 32.50 lakh





Rs 26.20 lakh to Rs 27.99 lakh(Petrol) Rs 27.81 lakh to Rs 32 lakh (Diesel)









Mahindra will assemble the G4 Rexton in India with CKD (completely knocked down) kits imported from South Korea. But the G4 Rexton can turn out to be the dark horse in its segment if Mahindra manages to price it below its opponents by a substantial margin; after all, it has the right mix of bulk and features. But will you ever buy a near-Rs 30 lakh (on road) Mahindra? Let us know in the comments section below.

