Mahindra Reveals Thar-Based Roxor Off-Road SUV But It's Not For India

The Roxor will be assembled at Mahindra’s plant in Detroit, USA, with knock-down kits from India

Mahindra has just revealed a US-specific Roxor off-road vehicle and announced its prices too. The Roxor, which is not street-legal in the USA, will be available in the States at a starting price of around Rs 10.14 lakh ($15,549).









Prices









Mahindra Roxor





Mahindra Thar CRDi





Mahindra Thar CRDe









Rs 10.14 lakh ($15,549)





Rs 6.46 lakh (2WD)/ Rs 6.98 lakh (4WD)





Rs 9.10 lakh (ex-Delhi)









The Roxor has its body mounted on a steel frame like the Thar and since it’s made specifically for off-road purposes, it is bare bones to the limits, with even things like outside mirrors being a part of the optional equipment. Mahindra will, however, also offer the Roxor in a Limited Edition variant featuring a host of additional equipment like a soft top, winch, light bar, off-road tires, side and rear view mirrors, audio system and grab handles. The said equipment will also be available à la carte. Also Read:Mahindra Xylo, NuvoSport, Verito Set To Be Discontinued?

The Roxor draws power from the Thar’s 2.5-litre M2DICR BSIV diesel engine. In this guise, the engine makes 63PS of maximum power at 3200rpm and 195Nm of peak torque from 1400rpm to 2200rpm. Power and torque figures are the same for the Thar in India. The Roxor, which is offered as a specialist off-road vehicle in the USA, has a limited top speed of 72kmph. Recommended: SUVs That We Expect In India In 2018: H5X, Creta 2018 & More

Here’s how the Roxor fares against the Thar on paper:











Mahindra Roxor





Mahindra Thar DI





Mahindra Thar CRDe









Dimension (LxBxH mm)





3759x1574x1905





3760x1640x1904





3920x1726x1930









Wheelbase





2438mm





2430mm





2430mm









Ground Clearance





228mm





187mm





200mm









Engine





2.5-litre





2.5-litre (2523cc)





2.5-litre (2498cc)









Power





62PS





63PS





106PS









Torque





195Nm





195Nm





247Nm









Transmission





5-speed MT





5-speed MT





5-speed MT









Drivetrain





4WD





2WD/4WD





4WD









