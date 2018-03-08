Mahindra Planning To Launch Two Tivoli-Based SUVs By 2019?

Well, it seems like Mahindra is developing at least two SUVs based on the Tivoli platform, both to see the light of the day by the end of 2019

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) has confirmed the launch of a Tivoli-based compact SUV for Australia in the next 12-18 months, which means it will be up for sale down under by the end of 2019. In an earlier interview, Dr Pawan Goenka, managing director, M&M, had already hinted that the India launch of the Tivoli-based SUV, codenamed S201, might happen in 2018.

But there might not be just one SUV built on the Tivoli platform. In the same interview in which Dr Goenka talked about the S201 coming to India around 2018, he also mentioned that there “could be another derivative as well”. Also, the last time when shutterbugs captured an upcoming camouflaged Mahindra SUV, the camera lens caught another SUV by its side. One of those was clearly a sub-4m SUV and the other had somewhat Tivoli-like design elements. The sub-4m SUV, which will rival the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the likes in India, is apparently the S201. The other Tivoli-like SUV, which we think might be the one that joins Mahindra’s portfolio in Australia as well, is probably going to be pitched against the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Renault Captur in India. That said, Mahindra is yet to clear whether Australia would get the sub-4m S201 SUV or its bigger sibling.

What’s clear, though, is that there are two SUVs under development on the Tivoli platform and if Mahindra plans to launch the bigger one in Australia in 2019, it might just be exported from India. And if that happens, there are chances that Mahindra might have two new SUVs in its India portfolio by 2019: the production version of the S201 which is slated to come in 2018 and the other compact SUV that will also be launched in Australia by the end of 2019.

The Ssangyong Tivoli-based Mahindra crossover, which will be bigger than the S201, is likely to feature subtle changes compared to the original Tivoli. It is expected to be powered by a new 1.5-litre petrol engine being co-developed with SsangYong, with expected power output of 142PS. The compact SUV will also be available with a diesel engine. With respect to transmission, we expect it to be available with both manual as well as automatic options.

While these two SUVs will be new entrants to the market, Mahindra is also developing a new generation of the Scorpio and XUV5OO. To ensure that both these SUVs pass the stricter upcoming crash norms in 2019, M&M is working on completely new platforms. Parallely, engine refinement work is also on as the deadline of April 2020 for BSVI emission norms nears.

