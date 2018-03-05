Mahindra MOJO UT 300 Launched In India



The company is also offering an introductory benefit of Rs 10,000 till the end of March 2018







Mahindra Two Wheelers has launched a new variant of the Mojo 300, named the Mojo UT 300, at a price of Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). To make the deal even sweeter, the company is also offering an additional introductory benefit of Rs10,000, which will be valid till the end of March 2018. The top-spec Mojo 300 has also been renamed the Mojo XT 300.







Speaking on the launch, Prakash Wakankar, CEO, Two Wheelers Business, Mahindra, said, “At Mahindra, we have always believed in innovation and providing our consumers an exciting value proposition. With the launch of the MOJO UT 300, we believe that we have an exciting product offering for the new age bike enthusiast. With the launch of this new variant, the MOJO will now be available to a wider range of consumers in more than 60 cities across India.”



The Mojo UT 300 is powered by the same motor available on the top-spec model - a 300cc, 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine. But instead of fuel injection, this makes do with a carburettor fuel system.







On the mechanical front, the bike’s twin-tube frame is suspended on traditional telescopic forks at the front and a monoshoshock unit at the rear. Brake units include a 320mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc brake.



At 21-litres, the bike's fuel tank is the largest in the segment to help crunch those miles without many fuel stops. The top-spec Mojo XT 300 is priced at Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-Delhi) and comes equipped with USD forks, electronic fuel injection and Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tyres to give it an edge over the UT 300 model that’s aimed at a larger set of audience.