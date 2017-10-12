 Mahindra KUV100: Old Vs New
By: || Updated: 12 Oct 2017 01:30 PM
The Mahindra KUV100 facelift comes with 'NXT' suffixed to its name along with sheet metal changes, additional features, and lesser quirk



Mahindra has introduced the mid-cycle update of its entry-level model, the KUV100, earlier than expected to keep up with competition, especially the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. There’s no denying that the updated model looks relatively mature in terms of styling, which will perhaps widen its appeal further compared to the quirky-looking pre-facelift model. Let’s see what's different between the two models.



Highlights 




  • The Mahindra KUV100 NXT has six variants – K2, K2+, K4+, K6+, K8, K8 Dual-tone – to choose from, unlike the pre-facelift model, which had a total of eight variants. Mahindra now, basically, just offers optional ‘+’ variants, which came with dual-front airbags as standard earlier 

  • It is available in both 5 and 6-seater versions and there’s a marginal price difference between the two, like before 

  • Comes standard with dual-front airbags (except for the base K2 model) and ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake-force distribution)

  • Mechanically, it carries forward the same set of 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol and diesel engines with a standard 5-speed manual. The much awaited AMT (automated-manual transmission) versions will be on sale early next year. 

  • The engine mounts of the KUV100 NXT are different and Mahindra claims that they improve the overall NVH levels 

  • Mahindra's ‘Micro-Hybrid’ tech is on offer like before

  • Dual-tone options are available with its red and silver colour options like the pre-facelift model  



Vitals 































Mahindra KUV100 NXT Petrol Diesel
Engine mFalcon G80 (3-cylinder) mFalcon D75 (3-cylinder)
Power 83PS @ 5,500rpm 78PS @ 3,750 rpm
Torque 115Nm @ 3,500-3,600rpm 190Nm @ 1,750-2,250 rpm
Transmission 5-speed manual 5-speed manual


Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)



Petrol
















































Variants Kuv100 NXT (new) Kuv100 (old) Difference
K2 Rs 4.39 lakh Rs 4.63 lakh - Rs 24,000
K2+ Rs 4.81 lakh Rs 5.03 lakh - Rs 22,000
K4+ Rs 5.28 lakh Rs 5.44 lakh - Rs 16,000
K6+ Rs 5.99 lakh Rs 6.05 lakh - Rs 6,000
K8 Rs 6.43 lakh Rs 6.42 lakh + Rs 1,000
K8 Dual-tone Rs 6.51 lakh Rs 6.49 lakh + Rs 2,000


Diesel 
















































Variants Kuv100 NXT (new) Kuv100 (old) Difference
K2 Rs 5.39 lakh Rs 5.66 lakh - Rs 27,000
K2+ Rs 5.66 lakh Rs 5.89 lakh - Rs 23,000
K4+ Rs 6.13 lakh Rs 6.29 lakh - Rs 16,000
K6+ Rs 6.98 lakh Rs 6.97 lakh + Rs 1,000
K8 Rs 7.35 lakh Rs 7.33 lakh + Rs 2,000
K8 Dual-tone Rs 7.42 lakh Rs 7.41 lakh + Rs 1,000


Mahinda has managed to price the KUV100 NXT pretty competitively compared to the previous model. The variants of the facelift undercut their respective pre-facelift ones, especially the entry-level ones, despite offering more than before. However, these prices are introductory and are expected to see a hike in a few months.



Dimensions










































  Kuv100 NXT (new) Kuv100 (old) Difference
Length 3,700mm 3,675mm 25mm
Width 1,735mm 1,715mm 20mm
Height 1,655mm 1,655mm -
Wheelbase 2,385mm 2,385mm -
Ground Clearance 170mm 170mm -


The updated KUV100 is slightly longer and wider compared to the pre-facelift model. With an increase of 25mm in its overall length, the KUV100 NXT now measures exactly similar to the Maruti Ignis. Though it was already wider and taller than the Ingis, the facelift has widened it further by 20mm.



Design 




  • Up front, it features a redesigned front bumper with a relatively larger air dam, which makes it look visually wider than before



Mahindra KUV100: Old Vs New




  • The grille gets subtle updates and is now flanked by dual-barrel headlamps in nearly the same profile. Also present are its daytime running LEDs like before 

  • The sides feature new and relatively muscular all-around body cladding. The roof rails are new compared to the pre-facelift model 

  • Rides on new 15-inch machine-cut dual-tone alloy wheels  



Mahindra KUV100: Old Vs New




  • The character line on the rear doors has been subtly toned down and it now engulfs the tail lamps. And hence, it gets a redesigned tail-gate. The new setup makes it look more mature and less quirky than before 



Mahindra KUV100: Old Vs New




  • Though the tail lamps have the same profile, the internal graphics are different and they now feature clear lens 

  • The rear bumper has been redesigned and like the front one, it also gets a faux silver skid plate with this update 

  • The integrated rear spoiler of the pre-facelift model now features ‘Aero Corners’, which make the whole setup look beefier than before 



Features 



The Mahindra KUV100 NXT carries forward almost all the goodies of the pre-facelift model such as the mood lights, various storage spaces, cooled glove box, LED interior lighting among others. Here’s a list of what all additional features it offers on the inside   




  • The updated central console now houses a new 7-inch infotainment system with smartphone-like capacitive touchscreen borrowed from the range-topping TUV300 T10 



Mahindra KUV100: Old Vs New




  • The infotainment unit comes with built-in navigation, Mahindra BLUESENSE app compatibility and Bluetooth connectivity among others

  • The touchscreen unit offers rear parking camera support (not included as standard), while the car is also equipped with rear parking sensors

  • Comes with electronically foldable outside rearview mirrors, which now also feature turn indicators 

  • Offers electric boot release  

  • Mahindra’s typical voice alert system is now available with the KUV100 NXT as well 

  • The controls for the manual air conditioning are updated 

  • The instrument cluster, which features a different illumination, now comes with a gear shift indicator   

  • The seats get new upholstery 


