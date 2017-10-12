Mahindra KUV100: Old Vs New

The Mahindra KUV100 facelift comes with 'NXT' suffixed to its name along with sheet metal changes, additional features, and lesser quirk

Mahindra has introduced the mid-cycle update of its entry-level model, the KUV100, earlier than expected to keep up with competition, especially the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. There’s no denying that the updated model looks relatively mature in terms of styling, which will perhaps widen its appeal further compared to the quirky-looking pre-facelift model. Let’s see what's different between the two models.

Highlights



The Mahindra KUV100 NXT has six variants – K2, K2+, K4+, K6+, K8, K8 Dual-tone – to choose from, unlike the pre-facelift model, which had a total of eight variants. Mahindra now, basically, just offers optional ‘+’ variants, which came with dual-front airbags as standard earlier



It is available in both 5 and 6-seater versions and there’s a marginal price difference between the two, like before



Comes standard with dual-front airbags (except for the base K2 model) and ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake-force distribution)



Mechanically, it carries forward the same set of 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol and diesel engines with a standard 5-speed manual. The much awaited AMT (automated-manual transmission) versions will be on sale early next year.



The engine mounts of the KUV100 NXT are different and Mahindra claims that they improve the overall NVH levels



Mahindra's ‘Micro-Hybrid’ tech is on offer like before



Dual-tone options are available with its red and silver colour options like the pre-facelift model



Vitals







Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Petrol

Diesel





Engine

mFalcon G80 (3-cylinder)

mFalcon D75 (3-cylinder)





Power

83PS @ 5,500rpm

78PS @ 3,750 rpm





Torque

115Nm @ 3,500-3,600rpm

190Nm @ 1,750-2,250 rpm





Transmission

5-speed manual

5-speed manual







Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Petrol







Variants

Kuv100 NXT (new)

Kuv100 (old)

Difference





K2

Rs 4.39 lakh

Rs 4.63 lakh

- Rs 24,000





K2+

Rs 4.81 lakh

Rs 5.03 lakh

- Rs 22,000





K4+

Rs 5.28 lakh

Rs 5.44 lakh

- Rs 16,000





K6+

Rs 5.99 lakh

Rs 6.05 lakh

- Rs 6,000





K8

Rs 6.43 lakh

Rs 6.42 lakh

+ Rs 1,000





K8 Dual-tone

Rs 6.51 lakh

Rs 6.49 lakh

+ Rs 2,000







Diesel







Variants

Kuv100 NXT (new)

Kuv100 (old)

Difference





K2

Rs 5.39 lakh

Rs 5.66 lakh

- Rs 27,000





K2+

Rs 5.66 lakh

Rs 5.89 lakh

- Rs 23,000





K4+

Rs 6.13 lakh

Rs 6.29 lakh

- Rs 16,000





K6+

Rs 6.98 lakh

Rs 6.97 lakh

+ Rs 1,000





K8

Rs 7.35 lakh

Rs 7.33 lakh

+ Rs 2,000





K8 Dual-tone

Rs 7.42 lakh

Rs 7.41 lakh

+ Rs 1,000







Mahinda has managed to price the KUV100 NXT pretty competitively compared to the previous model. The variants of the facelift undercut their respective pre-facelift ones, especially the entry-level ones, despite offering more than before. However, these prices are introductory and are expected to see a hike in a few months.

Dimensions









Kuv100 NXT (new)

Kuv100 (old)

Difference





Length

3,700mm

3,675mm

25mm





Width

1,735mm

1,715mm

20mm





Height

1,655mm

1,655mm

-





Wheelbase

2,385mm

2,385mm

-





Ground Clearance

170mm

170mm

-







The updated KUV100 is slightly longer and wider compared to the pre-facelift model. With an increase of 25mm in its overall length, the KUV100 NXT now measures exactly similar to the Maruti Ignis. Though it was already wider and taller than the Ingis, the facelift has widened it further by 20mm.

Design



Up front, it features a redesigned front bumper with a relatively larger air dam, which makes it look visually wider than before





The grille gets subtle updates and is now flanked by dual-barrel headlamps in nearly the same profile. Also present are its daytime running LEDs like before



The sides feature new and relatively muscular all-around body cladding. The roof rails are new compared to the pre-facelift model



Rides on new 15-inch machine-cut dual-tone alloy wheels





The character line on the rear doors has been subtly toned down and it now engulfs the tail lamps. And hence, it gets a redesigned tail-gate. The new setup makes it look more mature and less quirky than before





Though the tail lamps have the same profile, the internal graphics are different and they now feature clear lens



The rear bumper has been redesigned and like the front one, it also gets a faux silver skid plate with this update



The integrated rear spoiler of the pre-facelift model now features ‘Aero Corners’, which make the whole setup look beefier than before



Features

The Mahindra KUV100 NXT carries forward almost all the goodies of the pre-facelift model such as the mood lights, various storage spaces, cooled glove box, LED interior lighting among others. Here’s a list of what all additional features it offers on the inside



The updated central console now houses a new 7-inch infotainment system with smartphone-like capacitive touchscreen borrowed from the range-topping TUV300 T10





The infotainment unit comes with built-in navigation, Mahindra BLUESENSE app compatibility and Bluetooth connectivity among others



The touchscreen unit offers rear parking camera support (not included as standard), while the car is also equipped with rear parking sensors



Comes with electronically foldable outside rearview mirrors, which now also feature turn indicators



Offers electric boot release



Mahindra’s typical voice alert system is now available with the KUV100 NXT as well



The controls for the manual air conditioning are updated



The instrument cluster, which features a different illumination, now comes with a gear shift indicator



The seats get new upholstery



Read More on : KUV100 diesel