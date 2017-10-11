Mahindra KUV100 NXT To Get AMT, Electric Powerplant Soon

While the zero-emission version is expected to launch in 2019, AMT variants are likely to be launched early next year

Mahindra, it seems, is gearing up to cover all possible angles to ensure that the refreshed KUV100 gets its fair share of fan following. At the launch event of the Mahindra KUV100 NXT, the company officials confirmed that the hatchback’s variants list would soon be expanded. In about six months time, which in other words means early next year, the KUV100 NXT will get AMT-equipped variants with both its petrol and diesel engine.

The two-pedal setup will surely help the KUV100 gain some popularity in the market which is currently dominated by the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Hyundai Grand i10. However, Mahindra isn’t stopping there. The company is also working towards electrifying the KUV100 by launching a variant by early 2019. If Mahindra’s product lineup doesn’t change by then, the electric KUV100 will become the third emission-free car in the manufacturer’s portfolio.

Both AMT (automated manual transmission) and EV (electric vehicle) space aren’t new for the homegrown automaker. To keep costs in check, the AMT unit could be a retuned version of the one that’s found on the TUV300. As far as the EV tech is concerned, the KUV100 NXT will borrow it from its siblings - the e2o Plus and the eVerito. However, it remains to be seen which state of tune the electric KUV100 gets. But if we had to take a calculated guess, it is likely to get the 210Ah battery pack which will power a 41PS/91Nm electric motor.

Mahindra has had the first comer’s advantage in the EV space for quite a while now. However, it will soon be joined by the country’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki. The Indo-Japanese carmaker recently announced that it is in the process of building a battery production plant in Gujarat. Will Maruti Suzuki’s entry in the EV game help boost the interest from customers? Only time will tell.

