 Mahindra KUV100 Facelift To Launch On October 10
By: || Updated: 06 Oct 2017 08:30 PM
Will get minor cosmetic changes and additional goodies like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system to challenge the Maruti Suzuki Ignis’ reign in the segment



The Mahindra KUV100 is all set to receive a facelift before this Diwali. Slated for launch on October 10, 2017, the KUV is still shy of completing two years in the market. When launched on January 15, 2016, the KUV100 got off to a fairly decent start but it never picked up the pace since then. Although it’s a bit early for a facelift (generally, facelifts are introduced between 2-3 years from launch), we believe the declining sales figures of the KUV100 post the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is the reason behind the upcoming facelift. 



Mahindra KUV100 Facelift



This facelift will perhaps give the KUV100 a sales boost as it is likely to come with a relatively toned down styling to attract a wider spectrum of customers. The styling of the outgoing model was quirky at best. Mahindra had updated the KUV100 earlier this year with a dual-tone paint option on the top-spec variant and this is likely to continue with the facelift as well. Along with other goodies, the latest update is likely to bring a larger 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that was recently introduced in the TUV300 T10.



Mahindra TUV300 T10



The Mahindra KUV100 facelift will carry forward the same set of motors - 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. The petrol engine puts out 83PS/115Nm, while the diesel produces 78PS/190Nm. These engines might get a slight retune for improved overall performance and fuel efficiency. 



Though the TUV300 and the NuvoSport come with an AMT (automated-manual transmission) option, the KUV100 is yet to receive this option. The KUV100’s arch-rival, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, comes with an AMT option with both its petrol and diesel engines. However, Mahindra is unlikely to offer an AMT unit with the KUV100 facelift. 



Maruti Ignis Petrol AMT





Since there won’t be any major changes to the KUV100, we expect the prices of the facelift model to remain the same as the outgoing version, which is currently priced between Rs 4.63 and Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). 


