Mahindra KUV100 Electric Spied Testing For The First Time

The KUV100 with the electric drivetrain will join the eVerito and the e2o Plus as Mahindra’s offerings in the EV market

Mahindra & Mahindra looks poised to flood the market with electric vehicles (EVs) when the boom begins. This has become even more evident after an electric KUV100 was spotted testing for the first time. Mahindra had earlier confirmed that the company will be introducing two new electric vehicles by the end of 2019. The KUV100 Electric will be the first of two new EVs that will join the already existing fleet of EVs such as the eVerito, e20 Plus and eSupremo. Later, all Mahindra cars based on a monocoque platform and powered by an internal combustion engine are likely to feature an electric variant as well.

Speaking of the KUV100 that was caught testing, it’s clear from the picture that the vehicle doesn’t feature a visible tailpipe. Other visible differentiator is the barely visible black cable that runs from the rear window to the bottom of the hatchback. The piping is camouflaged by the fiery red wrapping and the black rear bumper.

The Mahindra KUV100 Electric is most likely to be unveiled at the 2018 Delhi Auto Expo, while its launch could occur by the end of 2018. This could be followed by the XUV Aero, which was shown as a concept at the last Auto Expo where it grabbed a lot of attention thanks to its coupe-like form. It is rumoured that the XUV Aero might go into production with just an electric drivetrain.

While Mahindra is at it, the homegrown manufacturer is also expected to develop an electric version of all their vehicles which are based on a monocoque chassis. This means that the XUV500 could also come with the options of an electric drivetrain. Pawan Goenka himself has ruled out any possibility of ladder-on-frame products going electric, so don’t expect an electric Mahindra Scorpio to come our way anytime soon.

