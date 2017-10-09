Mahindra KUV 100 Facelift Launching Tomorrow

Likely to feature a larger 7-inch touchscreen unit

With the festivities gaining momentum, carmakers are coming up with special editions and facelifts of their present models. Joining the bandwagon, Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to launch the facelift model of its most affordable offering, the Mahindra KUV 100, tomorrow.

Launched in January last year, the announcement of the facelift before the completion of the KUV’s two years comes as a surprise. One big reason for the update is the Maruti Suzuki Ignis’ launch, which constantly pushed its sales down, leaving the carmaker with no other choice but to update the current model.

With this facelift, Mahindra will be looking to cut down on the grey areas of its baby SUV. For instance, the design, which is too quirky is likely to be toned down a bit with the newer model. The biggest change expected to make way into the KUV facelift will be the 7-inch touchscreen unit, recently added to the TUV300 T10 trim.

The engines - a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol and diesel - are likely to be carried forward in the refreshed KUV as well. However, these motors might be retuned to offer improved fuel efficiency this time around. Like the Ignis, Mahindra could offer the AMT in the facelift, but chances are very slim.

Since the changes will mostly be cosmetic, we expect the prices of the KUV 100 facelift to fall in the same vicinity as that of the present model (Rs 4.64- 7.42 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi).

Of late, Mahindra has been aggressive with its launching strategy and is pushing in new variants into its existing lineup to entice buyers at the most significant time of the year. Last month, it brought in the new stop-spec TUV 300 T10, while a few days back it introduced a new W9 variant of the XUV 500.

