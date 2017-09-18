Mahindra Gears Up To Launch Range-Topping TUV300 T10

The new top-spec T10 is available in both manual and AMT versions of the 100PS diesel and comes with additional features.

Mahindra has silently introduced a new range-topping version of the TUV300, the T10, with subtle aesthetic changes and additional features. This move suggests that Mahindra is preparing the TUV300 against the upcoming Tata Nexon and the Ford EcoSport facelift along with the sales king of the segment, the Maruti Vitara Brezza. Also, this might help Mahindra to cash in on the upcoming festive season. It is likely to be priced around 30-40k more than the corresponding T8 trim.

What’s new in the TUV T10



Dark chrome inserts at the front around the seven-slat grille and fog lamp housing



Comes with smoked headlamps





A metallic grey finish on its spare wheel cover and roof rails





The existing 15-inch alloy wheels also come in this metallic grey finish. Mahindra should have offered 16-inch wheels as they have become a norm in this segment. Just to put things in perspective, the Ford EcoSport rides on 17-inch alloys!





Offers a new Pearl White colour option





Features a rear spoiler, which was optional before



The highlight of the T10 is the addition of a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (a size larger than the Scorpio’s) with Mahindra’s Blue Sense app. There are two new tweeters on offer taking the total to six (4 speakers + 2 tweeters). Surprisingly, Mahindra has not offered Android Auto in the TUV300, while the Vitara Brezza and the Nexon offer the same (Apple CarPlay as well) and the EcoSport facelift is expected to pack these as well. Further, the unit is rear view camera-ready, but it is not offered as standard





Comes upholstered in beige-black faux-leather



Mechanically, it remains unaltered and powered by the mHawk 100 (100PS/240Nm) same as the T8 trim mated to a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT (automated-manual transmission).

Read More on : TUV 300 diesel