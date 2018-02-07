 Mahindra Debuts Rebadged Rexton At Auto Expo 2018
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • Auto
  • Mahindra Debuts Rebadged Rexton At Auto Expo 2018

Mahindra Debuts Rebadged Rexton At Auto Expo 2018

By: || Updated: 07 Feb 2018 07:31 PM
Mahindra Debuts Rebadged Rexton At Auto Expo 2018

Technically, it is the second-gen SsangYong Rexton, but will be rebranded as a Mahindra this time around





The XUV500 will lose its flagship position in Mahindra’s lineup this year. The Mahindra G4 Rexton , which has made its official debut at the Auto Expo 2018, will soon become the most expensive SUV you can buy from the homegrown automaker. It is technically the second-gen SsangYong Rexton, but will be marketed under Mahindra’s label in its second innings in the country.



 



Compared to the outgoing Rexton, the new SUV is based on a brand new platform. However, it continues to be a body-on-frame offering like most of the other SUVs in this segment. Thanks to the new underpinnings, the G4 Rexton has grown dimensionally compared to the SsangYong Rexton. Mahindra also promises stiffer and lighter chassis compared to the previous model with high-strength steel (HSS) construction.   





Dimensions



 





  • Length: 4,850mm (+95mm over the existing Rexton)




  • Width: 1,960mm (+60mm)




  • Height: 1,825mm (+40mm)




  • Wheelbase: 2,865mm (+30mm)





 































MahindraG4 Rexton


  

Engine

2.2-litre diesel (e-XDi 220)

Power

181PS

Torque

420Nm

Transmission

7-speed AT

Drivetrain

RWD/ 4WD


 



The Mahindra G4 Rexton will primarily go up against the Ford Endeavour and the Toyota Fortuner and is likely to undercut the two when it will be launched later this year. It is expected to be priced in the range of the Isuzu MU-X, which starts at Rs 24.83 lakh. The Endeavour and the Fortuner, for instance, begins from Rs 25.64 lakh and Rs 27.80 lakh (diesel) (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).



 



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Hero Unveils Duet And Maestro Edge 125cc Scooters At Auto Expo 2018

trending now

VIDEO
Ghanti Bajao: We are not garbage collector: Supreme Court ...
INDIA
Rajasthan: Car in which PM Narendra Modi's wife Jashodaben ...
INDIA
In Pics: Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.4 Struck Northeastern Coast Of ...