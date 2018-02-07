Mahindra Debuts Rebadged Rexton At Auto Expo 2018

Technically, it is the second-gen SsangYong Rexton, but will be rebranded as a Mahindra this time around

The XUV500 will lose its flagship position in Mahindra’s lineup this year. The Mahindra G4 Rexton , which has made its official debut at the Auto Expo 2018, will soon become the most expensive SUV you can buy from the homegrown automaker. It is technically the second-gen SsangYong Rexton, but will be marketed under Mahindra’s label in its second innings in the country.

Compared to the outgoing Rexton, the new SUV is based on a brand new platform. However, it continues to be a body-on-frame offering like most of the other SUVs in this segment. Thanks to the new underpinnings, the G4 Rexton has grown dimensionally compared to the SsangYong Rexton. Mahindra also promises stiffer and lighter chassis compared to the previous model with high-strength steel (HSS) construction.

Dimensions





Length: 4,850mm (+95mm over the existing Rexton)







Width: 1,960mm (+60mm)







Height: 1,825mm (+40mm)







Wheelbase: 2,865mm (+30mm)













MahindraG4 Rexton











Engine





2.2-litre diesel (e-XDi 220)









Power





181PS









Torque





420Nm









Transmission





7-speed AT









Drivetrain





RWD/ 4WD









The Mahindra G4 Rexton will primarily go up against the Ford Endeavour and the Toyota Fortuner and is likely to undercut the two when it will be launched later this year. It is expected to be priced in the range of the Isuzu MU-X, which starts at Rs 24.83 lakh. The Endeavour and the Fortuner, for instance, begins from Rs 25.64 lakh and Rs 27.80 lakh (diesel) (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).