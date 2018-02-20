Mahindra Announces Free Service Camp For Passenger Vehicle Owners

The M-Plus service camp will run from 19th Feb to 27th Feb across all authorised Mahindra service stations in the country

Mahindra might have left a lot of us disappointed at the Auto Expo 2018 by opting to showcase several concepts but not launch a single new model. However, it’s making sure that its existing buyer base remains a pleased lot. The company has just announced the M-Plus service camp for all Mahindra car owners across the country.

The 75-point service check is free of cost, and Mahindra says that it is designed to help owners keep their vehicles in top shape. The carmaker is also offering discounts on spare parts, labour charges and on its Maxicare protection program which is a value-added package that the owners can opt to galvanise and beautify their vehicles. Mahindra owners can get in touch with their respective service advisors for more details on the program. To avail the offers, Mahindra owners can either just drive down to the workshops or book their appointments through their toll-free number or on Mahindra’s “With You Hamesha” mobile application/website. Also Read: Top 5 SUVs At Auto Expo 2018: Tata H5X, Mahindra Rexton And More

There hasn’t been any announcement regarding a check up camp for the Mahindra electric range of cars yet but we expect Mahindra to get in touch with them if there’s a camp for EVs.

The range of conventionally powered Mahindra vehicles which can get checked up at the M-Plus service camp includes the Rexton, Logan, KUV100, Verito, Verito Vibe, Bolero, TUV300, Scorpio, Quanto, Xylo, Thar, NuvoSport and the flagship XUV500.

These service camps are usually a part of the strategy for the manufacturers to bring in footfalls and know their customers’ requirements and preferences. For owners, these camps can be an opportunity to find out in what shape their car is and whether it requires preventive maintenance or immediate attention. We’d suggest owners to visit the service stations and get their cars checked for free. Related: Mahindra To Develop More EVs, Increase Production