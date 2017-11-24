Mahindra And Uber Join Hands To Deploy EV Cabs In Delhi, Hyderabad

Mahindra to provide e2o Plus and e-Verito to Uber cab drivers

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced its partnership with cab aggregator Uber to deploy electric vehicles (EVs) in several cities across the country today. The move is aimed at accelerating the adoption rate of EVs on shared mobility platforms.

Speaking at the event, Pawan Goenka, MD of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said, “Electric vehicle adoption is clearly gaining momentum in India. As the pioneers of electric vehicles in the country, we would like to be at the forefront, leading this change toward smart and sustainable mobility. Our collaboration with Uber is an important next step to help accelerate the large-scale adoption of electric vehicles on shared mobility platforms, and meet the nation’s vision for EVs”.

In the first phase of the project, the EVs will be deployed in Delhi and Hyderabad. Both companies have confirmed that they are exploring various other cities for deployment of electric cab services. In the current scenario, buying an EV is not cheap. Hence, to support Uber drivers, Mahindra will offer special finance and insurance schemes along with comprehensive maintenance plans.

The short range of EVs and the scarcity of charging stations in the country are the two major hurdles that adversely impact the adoption rate of EVs. To curb this problem, Uber and Mahindra will be working closely with other private companies who are already in the business of setting up charging stations across multiple locations in various cities.

While both Uber and Mahindra seem to have covered everything from procuring EVs to maintaining them, there is still one more very important aspect that has to be taken care of. Yes, you guessed it right! It is driver training. Here too, Mahindra will be providing support to educate and train drivers about various aspects of electric vehicles.

