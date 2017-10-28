Made-In-India Jeep Compass Gets 9-Speed Automatic Transmission

The Jeep Compass is yet to get an automatic transmission option with a diesel engine in India

Jeep has started manufacturing the Compass with a 9-speed automatic transmission in India. The models with the 9-speed automatic transmission are currently being exported only, and not on sale in India. Jeep recently shipped out the first batch of 600 Compass SUVs from India to Japan and Australia. For the uninitiated, Jeep’s Indian facility presently serves as the manufacturing base for the right-hand-drive Compass.

The official image of the export-grade Compass shared by Jeep revealed that the Compass’ most rugged Trailhawk version is being exported. The Jeep Compass Trailhawk gets Active Drive Low 4x4 system with Rock mode with Selec Terrain and better approach and departure angles compared to the Compass Limited 4x4. What clearly distinguishes the Compass Trailhawk from other variants is a matte black finish on its bonnet and red-coloured tow hooks.

As mentioned before, the two export right-hand-drive markets that receive the made-in-India Compass are Japan and Australia. A quick glance at Jeep’s official website for both the countries reveals that Japan will only get the Compass in Sport, Longitude, and Limited variants, while Australia will get it in the Trailhawk version as well. So, the Compass Trailhawk shipped from India is destined for the Australian market.

In the first week of October this year, Australian media confirmed that the Compass will be available in their market in four variants - Sport, Longitude, Limited, and Trailhawk. The reports also mention that the Compass’ Limited and Trailhawk variants will be available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. Since the Trailhawk variant is easily distinguishable and only available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine in Australia, we can safely conclude that the export-grade Jeep Compass Trailhawk has a 2.0-litre diesel engine under its hood paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission.

The variants and drivetrain options on the Compass for the Australian market are as follows:









Compass variants and configuration for Australia (exported from India)









Variant





Engine





Drivetrain





Transmission









Sport





2.4-litre petrol





4x2





6-speed auto / 6-speed manual









Longitude





2.4-litre petrol





4x2





6-speed auto









Limited





2.4-litre petrol / 2.0-litre diesel





Active Drive 4x4 with Selec Terrain





9-speed auto









Trailhawk





2.0-litre diesel





Active Drive Low 4x4 with Rock mode with Selec Terrain





9-speed auto









The variants and drivetrain options on the Compass for the Japanese market are as follows:









Compass variants and configuration for Japan (exported from India)









Variant





Engine





Drivetrain





Transmission









Sport





2.4-litre petrol





4x2





6-speed auto









Longitude





2.4-litre petrol





4x2





6-speed auto









Limited





2.4-litre petrol





Active Drive 4x4 with Selec Terrain





9-speed auto









Jeep has already stated that the 9-speed automatic transmission will be available on all 4x4 versions of the Compass, whether petrol or diesel. The Compass is available with 4x4 gadgetry in India on the Limited and Limited (O) variants only, powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine, the same that is being exported to Australia with Limited and Trailhawk variants.

If Jeep plans to introduce automatic transmission with the Compass diesel in India, which is highly likely, then there is a high possibility (read between the lines) that it will be the 9-speed automatic transmission paired with the 2.0-litre diesel engine on Limited 4x4 and Limited 4x4 Option variants.

The Jeep Compass Limited 4x4 (manual) costs Rs 20.65 lakh and the Limited 4x4 Option (manual) costs Rs 21.37 lakh (both prices ex-showroom Delhi). Expect the automatic variants to be priced under Rs 23 lakh in India. The Hyundai Tucson, Compass’ primary rival, was recently launched with 4WD tech paired with a diesel engine and an automatic transmission at Rs 25.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). So you now know where the battle is heading.

Readers note: Jeep India did not disclose the engine-transmission details of the exported Compass.

