Longer Mahindra TUV 300 Plus Coming Soon (Clear Shots Of The MPV Inside)

The production version of the nine-seater Mahindra TUV 300 Plus has been spotted, and it will come with a 1.99-litre diesel engine

Mahindra and Mahindra has been a busy player in the Indian automotive market. Last month, three of its utility vehicles made it to the top 10 UV list. To tighten its grip on the fast proliferating UV segment, the homegrown automaker is set to come up with a longer version of its Mahindra TUV300. The snapped images reveal the upcoming Mahindra TUV 300 Plus, which will be replacing the ageing Mahindra Xylo.

Under the hood, it will get a new mHawk D120 1.99-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine. The same motor was plonked in the Scorpio and the XUV during the ban on 2.0-litre and higher capacity diesel engines in Delhi NCR last year. It develops max power of 121.5PS and a peak torque of 280Nm. The UV maker is likely to bring it with a 5-speed manual or AMT option. Besides, the 1.5 diesel mill from the present TUV is also expected to make way to the TUV 300 Plus.

The snapped car seems to be the base variant of the extended TUV as it gets black bumpers and door handles. The new tail lights now extend into the sides. The 16-inch wheels look puny, with a good gap between the wheel and wheel arches (Mahindra might employ bigger set of wheels in higher variants). The variant is tagged as P4 (where P might stand for Plus). It will be offered in a 9-seat configuration with 2x3x4 arrangement. The last row will feature a Scorpio-kind of setup with seats facing each other.

Since the under-4m TUV 300 is available in 10 variants, we expect a similar setup with different names for the upcoming TUV Plus. The current vehicle is tagged at Rs 7.66 lakh – 10.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The prices for the new MPV are likely to observe a bump of Rs 30,000-40,000 over present prices.

It will rival with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in the affordable MPV segment.

