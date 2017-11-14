Locally Manufactured Jaguar F-Pace Launched In India

Bookings of the 2018 Jaguar F-Pace have commenced and deliveries are set to begin by the end of November 2017

Jaguar Land Rover has launched its sixth locally manufactured model in India, the Jaguar F-Pace, at a price tag of Rs 60.02 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2018 Jaguar F-Pace is going to be available only in the Prestige variant, which is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder Ingenium diesel engine which develops 179PS of power and 430Nm of peak torque. This is the sixth model from Jaguar to be manufactured in Pune.

The localisation of the F-Pace has reduced the prices phenomenally as it used to retail at a hefty Rs 68.40 lakh for the base Pure variant itself while the Prestige was sold at Rs 73.25 lakh. Localisation has meant that the prices have gone down by more than Rs 13 lakh, leaving enough for a vacation to an exotic foreign locale or purchasing a second new car altogether.

The 2018 Jaguar F-Pace Prestige comes with adaptive LED headlights, Activity key, Wi-Fi hotspot and pro services for a connected drive. The said variant also gets a 10.2-inch touchscreen with TouchPro which gets 10GB of internal storage space and a complementing 380W Meridian sound system with 11 speakers.

The Jaguar F-Pace Prestige comes with reclining rear seats, 4-zone climate control and configurable interior mood lighting with an option of 10 colours to choose from. Moreover, it comes packed with safety features which are found on performance-oriented cars, like torque vectoring for independent braking. Then there is all-surface progress control that inspires confidence even in snowy and slippery road conditions, electric power-assisted steering control and parking aids to maneuver the car in the tightest of spaces.

