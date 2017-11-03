Limited Edition Tata Hexa Downtown Launched At Rs 12.18 Lakh

With 15 new features onboard, the Hexa Downtown is available with two different packages - Absolute and Indulge

Tata Motors has launched a special “urban” edition of the Hexa. Called the Hexa Downtown, it is priced at Rs 12.18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the entry-level XE variant. That makes it approx Rs 46,000 dearer than the standard Tata Hexa XE and nearly Rs 28,000 more if you opt for the Arizona Blue body paint in the same variant.

As you might have guessed by now, the premium isn’t enough for any mechanical upgrades in Tata’s biggest offering. Instead, you get some additional features depending on which package under the Downtown category you opt for. There are two to choose from - Absolute and Indulge. Both packages can be opted for in any variant of the Hexa’s lineup. Let’s see what what these packages account for:







Variants

Absolute

Indulge





XE/XM/XMA





Downtown badging



Chrome pack suite



Seat covers



Wireless mobile charger



Side steps



Carpet set



Car care kit









Downtown badging



Chrome pack suite



Seat covers



Wireless mobile charger



Alloy wheels



Side steps



Carpet set



Car care kit









XT/XTA

All of the above, except seat covers

Misses out on alloy wheels and seat covers. Instead, the package includes:



Rear seat entertainment player



Heads-up Display











Apart from the above mentioned features, the Downtown edition is also offered in an exclusive body paint - Urban Bronze. The newly designed alloy wheels that you get in the Indulge package are 16 inch in diameter and hence aren’t part of the pack for the XT and XTA variants, both of which get 19-inchers as part of their kit. Similarly, both these variants don’t get seat covers as they get premium Benecke-Kaliko upholstery.

Tata Motors say that the Hexa Downtown will be available in limited numbers only, and can be ordered from any of its authorised dealerships from today onwards.

