Like all firsts in life, buying a car for the first time can be an unnerving experience for many. Ideally, it should be easy, but it isn’t, and there are several reasons for it. The first and the foremost reason you are spoilt for choices available in the market place today. The bouquet of choices makes it extremely difficult to conclude on a car model considering each brand is promising some key performance attributes. s. Well, if one is clear of the expectations from the first car, it isn’t a difficult task. If you ask me, I would want my first car to be easy to buy and run; convenient to drive and park; and comfortable for my friends and family to travel with me, adds to my style quotient and comes from a renowned and trustworthy brand. Rest everything would be taken care of. If your requirements are not too different than mine, then the Datsun Redi-GO should be at the top of your shortlisted cars. Let me tell you why:



Brand Legacy: Datsun has over 100 years of unmatched legacy in making cars. This fact not only assures peace of mind for an owner, but also instils a sense of pride in owning a car that comes from a manufacturer of repute. Datsun has a rich racing heritage, but it has never asked the common man to pay a premium to enjoy modern technology. The company’s rich values have always enabled it to provide reliable motoring accessible to masses. It’s a brand for the millennials, offering entry-level affordable, yet modern, cars.





Best-in-class Style: The Datsun Redi-GO is a real head-turner in its segment. It commands an amazing road presence while a wide choice of bright colours on offer gives it a youthful personality. The Redi-GO also happens to be the first in its segment to get LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) and illuminated-name on the door-sill – two features that are usually available in high-end luxury cars!





Best-in-class Space: The Datsun Redi-GO is the most spacious car in its segment. In fact, it has better head room and knee room than even some midsize sedans, making it the best first car to accommodate everyone in your family. The glovebox is nice and big, and there’s a lot of storage space above it too. Moreover, the boot space at 222 litres is generous and should be good for weekend trips.



Best-in-class Ground Clearance: The Datsun redi-GO just decimates its competition when it comes to ground clearance. Its 185 mm of ground clearance is even better than some crossovers in the Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh range! The Redi-GO just glides over speed-breakers and bad patches of roads letting you enjoy the drive without any worries of scraping the car’s underside.





Best-in-class performance: The Datsun redi-GO 0.8-litre comes with to a five-speed manual transmission and is among the quickest car in its class. Performance is brisk thanks to the low 650kg weight and fuel efficient too.



These were just five points that showcase the fact that Datsun redi-GO is a perfect car for first-time buyers. There’s a lot more to it though; get ready and go – take a test of the Datsun Redi-GO.

