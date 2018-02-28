Lexus UX SUV: First Official Photo, Video Revealed

Lexus’ entry-level SUV could be powered by Toyota’s new 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain

Toyota’s luxury arm, Lexus, has released the first official picture and a video of the upcoming UX, which will be fully revealed at the Geneva Motor Show on March 6, 2018. The entry-level luxury SUV is based on the UX concept that bowed at the 2016 Paris Motor Show. Lexus’ smallest high rider will go up against entry-level luxury SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, Audi Q3 and the upcoming Volvo XC40.

From the image and video, it is evident that the production-spec model has been considerably mellowed down compared to the dramatic-looking concept. However, it still looks a little outlandish compared to its rivals, as all modern Lexus cars are. The spindle grille still holds the maximum real estate at the front and since the picture that is revealed is of an F-Sport model, it gets a sporty mesh pattern. It is interesting to see that Lexus has retained the protruding and edgy profile of the front fenders like the concept. The initial teaser, which was released a few days ago, had already revealed that the production model will retain the concept’s width-spanning LED tail lamps.

Like the exteriors, the interiors too appear (check out the video below) toned down compared to the concept’s. It looks unmistakably a Lexus cabin though, with the horizontally placed infotainment system and the instrument cluster inspired by the company’s flagship sedan, the LS.

Lexus says that the UX is based on ‘an all-new platform’ and we think it will be underpinned by a variation of Toyota’s TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform only. In fact, the UX is expected to be based on the Toyota C-HR (Coupe High-Rider), which is also underpinned by the same platform.

Pictured: Toyota C-HR

Lexus has held back details and specifications for the Geneva reveal; however, we believe that the UX might get the new 2.0-litre Toyota Hybrid System (THS II) that was revealed recently. This new hybrid system is specially developed for TNGA-based models. It features a newly developed 2.0-litre direct-injected petrol engine from Toyota’s latest Dynamic Force Engine family.

Though the combined hybrid output will vary from model to model, the gasoline engine is rated at 145PS @ 6000rpm and 180Nm @ 4,400rpm. Toyota has also developed a new all-wheel-drive system for hybrids, christened ‘ E-Four system’. The Japanese automaker promises increased total torque available at the rear axle ― the rear wheels are electrically driven by a separate motor ―by as much as 30 per cent compared to existing 4WD versions (probably referring to the C-HR’s 1.8-litre hybrid powertrain).

Is it India-bound? Click here to know: Lexus Teases New Entry-Level UX SUV; Will Take On GLA, X1, Q3