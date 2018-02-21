 Lexus Teases New Entry-Level UX SUV
Search

Lexus Teases New Entry-Level UX SUV

By: || Updated: 21 Feb 2018 01:30 PM
Lexus Teases New Entry-Level UX SUV

Lexus’ most affordable SUV will go up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and the Audi Q3





Lexus has dropped the first ever teaser of the production-spec UX that will be unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March. This comes two years after the carmaker had showcased the UX in its concept form at the Paris Motor Show in 2016. It is expected to be launched later this year after its debut in Geneva.



Lexus has teased the rear profile of the UX and the production-spec model seems to have retained the concept’s width-spanning LED tail lamps. The silhouette also looks similar to the concept from the rear. Overall, expect it to look edgy and sharp just like any other Lexus offering, but not as polarising as the UX concept. Mechanically, it is likely to be powered by a turbocharged petrol and a hybrid powertrain options like its bigger sibling, the NX.





Will it be launched in India?



Well, it should be. All of its three rivals, the Audi Q3, the BMW X1 and the Mercedes-Benz GLA, are doing well in the country. In fact, soon, this segment will see another launch this year in the form of the Volvo XC40. Also Read: Volvo XC40 vs Mercedes-Benz GLA vs BMW X1 vs Audi Q3: Spec Comparo



Moreover, since Lexus imports its entire model range to India via the CBU (completely built unit) route, it would be fairly easy for the manufacturer to launch the new SUV here as soon as it goes on sale globally. Like its siblings, expect the UX to be slightly expensive than its immediate rivals. The BMW X1, for instance, starts at Rs 32.40 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). Also Read: Budget 2018: Hike In Custom Duty To Increase Luxury Car Prices



Stay tuned to CarDekho for the reveal of the Lexus UX in Geneva next month.



 



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Mahindra Xylo, NuvoSport, Verito Set To Be Discontinued?

trending now

VIDEO
Assaulting Anshu Prakash is a criminal conspiracy: Manisha Saxena, ...
MOVIES
Anil Kapoor and Sonam to star TOGETHER for the ...
INDIA
AAP MLA moves SC/ST panel against Delhi Chief ...