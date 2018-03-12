Lexus’ Smallest SUV UX Will Rival X1, GLA And Q3; Here’s All You Need To Know About It

The Lexus UX features a brand new platform as well as petrol and hybrid powertrains

Lexus took the wraps off its entry-level SUV, the UX, at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The UX is Lexus’ answer to the growing entry-level luxury crossover space led by the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and the Audi Q3. The production-spec SUV is based on the UX concept, which was first showcased at the 2016 Paris Motor Show.

Design

Pictured: Lexus UX Concept

When Lexus released the first official image and video of the production-spec UX a few days ago, we told you that it looks toned down when compared to the dramatic-looking concept. That said, the new Lexus still appears eye-catching like its edgy and striking-looking siblings.

At the front, Lexus’ trademark arrowhead-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs) are placed above the headlights while the spindle grille has a new block-shaped pattern (other cars from Lexus are offered with slats) with a three-dimensional look for the regular model and an exclusive mesh pattern for the more aggressive F-Sport variant. It rides on 17- or 18-inch wheels with the latter being standard on the F-Sport model.

At the rear, it has retained the connected tail lamp setup of the concept. Lexus says that this arrangement is made up of 120 LEDs. Expect this design in future Lexus SUVs, including its flagship coupe-crossover concept - the LF-1, as well.

Like its exterior, the UX's interior also has a typical Lexus feel to it. The UX continues to offer ‘seat-in-control’ approach that Lexus has been following with its latest offerings. It imparts a feeling of being sucked into the driver’s seat with every function within your reach. Unlike the NX, the UX’s centre console is tilted towards the driver.

The instrument cluster is inspired from Lexus’ flagship sedan, the LS, and so does the analogue clock, which is placed alongside the infotainment system. As is the case with Lexus’ F Sport models, the UX F Sport offers a sportier cabin with exclusive upholstery options.

Dimensions











Lexus UX





Mercedes-Benz GLA





Audi Q3





BMW X1









Length





4495mm





4424mm





4388mm





4439mm









Width





1840mm





1804mm





1831mm





1821mm









Height





1520mm





1494mm





1608mm





1612mm









Wheelbase





2640mm





2699mm





2603mm





2670mm









Platform

The Lexus UX debuts a brand new platform called the Global Architecture-C (GA-C). However, it is something that we’ve already seen before with Toyota as the GA-C is Lexus' version of its parent company’s TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform which underpins the Prius and the CH-R. Even the upcoming Corolla will be based on this platform.

However, the GA-C is, of course, an improved version of the TNGA. It is relatively more rigid and offers an even lower centre of gravity that aids driveability thanks to weight-saving measures in the body construction. These include side doors, fenders and a bonnet made from lightweight aluminium along with rear doors made up of a resin material.

Engine and transmission

Since the UX’s platform is a derivative of Toyota’s TNGA, the new Lexus has borrowed Toyota's latest powertrains built exclusively for TNGA-based models. It is powered by a new 2.0-litre petrol engine with high thermal efficiency from Toyota’s latest Dynamic Force Engine family. It also features Toyota’s latest Direct-shift CVT transmission that uses regular gears in conjunction with the pulley-based system of a CVT to reduce the rubber band effect associated with CVTs. The new Direct-shift CVT transmission will be available with the regular petrol version of the SUV, the UX 200. But since Lexus is only likely to launch the hybrid model of the SUV in India, here’s how it will stack up against its rivals here.









Petrol





Lexus UX 250h





Audi Q3





Mercedes-Benz GLA









Engine





2.0-litre petrol-hybrid motor





1.4-litre Turbo





2.0-litre Turbo









Power





178PS (Hybrid system output)





150PS





183PS









Torque







250Nm





300Nm









Transmission





E-CVT





7-speed Dual-Clutch Auto





7-speed Dual-Clutch Auto









Drivetrain





All-wheel-drive





Front-wheel-drive





Front-wheel-drive











The Audi Q3 and the Mercedes-Benz GLA are also available with a diesel engine option with the Audi offering an all-wheel-drive option too. The performance-oriented and relatively expensive AMG version of the GLA gets a standard all-wheel-drive setup



The BMW X1, on the other hand, is offered only with a diesel engine option along with an optional all-wheel-drive setup like the Q3. Check our their diesel specs below











Diesel





Mercedes-Benz GLA





Audi Q3





BMW X1









Engine





2.1-litre





2.0-litre





2.0-litre









Power





136PS





150PS/ 183PS





190PS









Torque





300Nm





340Nm/ 380Nm





400Nm









Transmission





7-speed Dual-Clutch Auto





7-speed Dual-Clutch Auto





8-speed Dual-Clutch Auto









Drivetrain





Front-wheel-drive





Front-wheel-drive/ all-wheel-drive (183PS)





Front-wheel-drive/ all-wheel-drive









Will it come to India?

Like most of its siblings, the UX will be available with both petrol and hybrid powertrains. If you are looking for a diesel-powered Lexus, however, you will have to spend way more and buy the flagship LX SUV. The UX will go on sale later this year in major markets across the globe. Expect it to be launched in India in early 2019. Lexus is likely to offer just the UX Hybrid version here as Lexus has chosen to only launch its greener and eco-friendly lineup of cars in the country to make a mark for itself in a market crowded with petrol and diesel-powered luxury cars. Like other cars from its portfolio, the UX will most likely be offered as a CBU (completely built unit) import and prices are expected to be in the vicinity of Rs 40 lakh.

Read More on : GLA 45 AMG Automatic