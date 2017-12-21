Lexus NX 300h Launched In India At Rs 53.18 Lakh

This is the introductory pricing for the most affordable Lexus in India

Lexus India has decided to end the new year with a new launch by introducing the NX 300h in two variants. The entry-level ‘Luxury’ variant has been priced at an introductory cost of Rs 53.18 lakh whereas the F-Sport is available for a premium of Rs 2.40 lakh, which gives it a price tag of Rs 55.58 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

When compared to other cars from the Japanese car manufacturer’s Indian portfolio, the NX 300h seems to be competitively priced. Like other Lexus models sold in India, the NX 300h features a hybrid powertrain thereby making it the first hybrid offering in its segment. It shares its motor with the Toyota Camry and the ES 300h sedan. The BS-VI compliant 2.5-litre, 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine with an e-AWD (electric All-Wheel-Drive) system is mated to an electric motor at the front as well as the rear axle. This powertrain produces a combined output of 197PS of power. The NX 300h gets a pure EV mode as well. Lexus On The Offensive: Lexus LS 500h Launch Date Revealed For India

The cabin gets an all-black colour theme with a 10.3-inch screen operated via a touchpad with haptic feedback. It also gets a twin-pod instrument cluster with a digital multi-information display (MID) in the centre which looks similar to the one found on the Toyota Fortuner. The crossover also gets a 14-speaker Mark Levinson audio unit, two-zone climate control, ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof. Safety features include 8-airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill assist and vehicle stability control. Read: Lexus NX 300h: First Drive Review

Sold as a completely built unit (CBU), the Lexus NX 300h competes against the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60 and the Range Rover Evoque. Currently, it is only available at Lexus dealerships in Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and Bangalore. Also Read: Seven-Seater Lexus RX L Unveiled

