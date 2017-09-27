Lexus India Planting Trees For Every Car Sold

The company's guest experience centres and after-sales service facilities will be planting trees in Rajasthan, Maharashta and Karnataka

Lexus India has devised a plan to counter the carbon footprint it has brought to the country. It sounds simple but it sure is a noble one: On behalf of its every customer and every car sold to them, Lexus will plant trees in different parts of India. This plan has gone into effect from August 2017, which isn’t too late considering the brand only began its operations in India in March this year.

The company currently has a handful of dedicated facilities across India and the identified areas for tree plantation have been distributed amongst those. The guest experience centres located in Delhi and Gurugram along with the Chandigarh after-sales service facility will plant trees on the outlines of Sitamata Sanctuary in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile with the support of Grow-Trees.com, Lexus’s Mumbai dealership will plant trees in Nimbora and Amravati, both in Maharashtra. Towards the south, the guest experience centre in Bengaluru along with the after-sales service facilities in Hyderabad, Kochi and Chennai will be doing the same at Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s production facility in Bidadi, Karnataka.

Commenting on this campaign, Akitoshi Takemura, president, Lexus India, said: “This initiative is a significant milestone in Lexus’ commitment to India since our launch in March this year. It is a commitment towards building a better planet for the future generations. Planting a tree enables us to mitigate the impact of carbon emissions. Additionally, involving our guests in this initiative fosters better living and building stronger communities that care for the environment.”

As of now, Lexus is selling three products in India - the RX 450h, ES 300h and the LX 450d. While the ‘h’ stands for a hybrid powertrain underneath, the ‘d’ is for a diesel-fed powerplant. The company is currently bringing all its models to India as completely built units (CBUs) and hence they’re far dearer than their locally assembled or manufactured competitors.