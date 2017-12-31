 Least Fuel Efficient Cars In Our Road Tests In 2017
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • Auto
  • Least Fuel Efficient Cars In Our Road Tests In 2017

Least Fuel Efficient Cars In Our Road Tests In 2017

By: || Updated: 31 Dec 2017 05:30 PM
Least Fuel Efficient Cars In Our Road Tests In 2017

Here’s a roundup of cars that kept us making a dash to the fuel station frequently





In a mileage-conscious country like India, most car buyers value fuel efficiency over other parameters such as driving dynamics, luxury and features, etc. While we’ve already taken a look at the top 5 most fuel-efficient cars in our road tests here, let’s take a look at some of the least fuel-efficient cars that are currently on sale in the country. Before we start, though, we have to say that although these cars aren’t frugal, some of them do offer a lot in other areas such as off-road capability, high-speed performance, and downright lunacy.





Ford Endeavour 3.2



The big Ford can climb boulders and wade through slush without breaking a sweat. And it even stands on its own against the Toyota Fortuner. But the bulky body, go-anywhere capability and all that luxury come at a cost. Fuel efficiency. The massive 3.2-litre diesel engine, the 6-speed automatic gearbox and the four-wheel drive system with different terrain modes make it quite the guzzler.



Highway: 14.64kmpl, City: 8.9kmpl, Overall: 10.2kmpl





BMW 740Li



The flagship BMW packs a plethora of technology and plenty of luxury features. You could spend hours inside one and you’d never get bored. If you do, however, there’s a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission under the bonnet that delivers quite a punch - 333PS of max power and 480Nm of peak torque to be exact. Since it made it to our list of quickest cars we’ve driven this year, it’s no surprise that its fuel efficiency figures took a hit as well.



Highway: 12.30kmpl, City: 7.33kmpl, Overall: 8.47kmpl





Isuzu mu-X AT



Isuzu replaced the archaic MU-7 with the MU-X earlier this year. The MU-X is the full-bodied SUV sibling to the D-Max V-Cross pick-up truck and is equipped with a 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that churns out 177PS of power and 380Nm of torque. The MU-X, which is only available in one variant, gets a 5-speed automatic transmission along with a four-wheel drive system. While it’s off-road capabilities are commendable, its guzzling nature might not catch the fancy of many buyers. FYI: Isuzu mu-X 4x4 AT: Detailed Review



Highway: 12.30kmpl, City: 7.2kmpl, Overall: 8.1kmpl





Jeep Compass Petrol AT



The Jeep Compass has proven to be a game changer for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles India (FCA India). However, the petrol version of the SUV has hardly found any takers since its launch. However, with the launch of the automatic variant, it becomes the de facto choice for buyers looking for petrol automatic SUV. (Jeep Compass Petrol Automatic: Review) In our tests, the petrol-powered Compass fared pretty poorly and we are sure it’s going to burn a huge hole in the pocket of owners too. Under the hood, the Compass gets a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 163PS of power and 250Nm of torque. Mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox, the Compass is no doubt quicker off the line than the diesel-powered variant. Also, we feel it is better suited for city conditions rather than out on the highways. 



Highway: 8.5kmpl, City: 6.1kmpl, Overall: 6.6kmpl



Ford Mustang GT



Well, we saw this coming from a quarter-mile away. The American icon (2017 Ford Mustang GT: Review) has quite the reputation for its drinking habit. But fat fuel bills didn’t hinder us from having fun one bit since the mighty 5.0-litre V8 packs 400 horses and also helped it take top honours in our list of quickest cars.



Highway: 7.46kmpl, City: 4.6kmpl, Overall: 5.2kmpl 
 



Here are the top 20 cars that proved to be the gas guzzlers during our road tests this year.  























































































Cars

Fuel Efficiency (City, Highway)

Ford Mustang GT

4.6kmpl, 7.46kmpl

Jeep Compass Petrol AT

6.1kmpl, 8.5kmpl

Isuzu mu-X AT

7.2kmpl, 10.95kmpl

BMW 740Li

7.33kmpl, 12.30kmpl

Ford Endeavour 3.2 Titanium

8.9kmpl, 14.64kmpl

BMW 330i GT

9.64kmpl, 14.87kmpl

Land Rover Discovery Petrol

NA, 11.26kmpl

Tata Hexa XT 4X4

9.12kmpl, 14.65kmpl

Mercedes Benz E 220 d

10.2kmpl, 16.1kmpl

Audi Q3 TFSI

10.24kmpl, 14.56kmpl

Jaguar F-Pace 20d

11.03kmpl, 16.81kmpl

Audi A3 Cabriolet

11.42kmpl, 17.11kmpl

Jeep Compass Diesel

11.07kmpl, 16.02kmpl

Audi A4 35 TDI

12.53kmpl, 16.81kmpl

Toyota Fortuner 4X4 AT

12.38kmpl, 15.04kmpl

Ford Figo AT

12.14kmpl, 18.02kmpl

BMW 520d

13.51kmpl, 19.28kmpl

Renault Duster AWD

13.6kmpl, 17.54kmpl

Tata Nexon Petrol

14.03kmpl, 17.89kmpl


This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Kawasaki Vulcan S Launched At Rs 5.44 lakh In India

trending now

INDIA
This New Year special for millenium youth: Modi
VIDEO
Chennai: Rajinikanth to launch political party and contest all 234 ...
INDIA
6 fake currency accused jailed for 6 years