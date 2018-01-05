Leaked 2018 Ranger Previews Ford Endeavour Facelift

The Endeavour facelift, likely to be revealed this year, is expected to borrow styling cues from the updated version of the Ford Ranger pick-up

Pictured: 2018 Ford Ranger

Ford’s Ranger pick-up truck, on which the Endeavour is based, is set to receive a facelift in 2018. A completely undisguised version of the updated truck was recently spotted in Thailand. The leaked images give us a glimpse of what we can expect from the Endeavour facelift, which is likely to be revealed this year as well. The Endeavour facelift was spotted for the first time in June last year.

While both the high riders will feature a different set of bumpers, the Endeavour is likely to borrow the redesigned grille from the 2018 Ranger. As expected, the new twin-slat grille appears to be inspired by the Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Pictured: Ford F-150

But the headlamps look identical to the ones seen on the current Endeavour. Hence, one could say that the changes on the updated Ranger are very subtle. So, don’t expect the Endeavour’s facelift to be radically different either.

Pictured: Pre-facelift Ford Ranger

Reportedly, Ford’s new 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine, which is also expected to go under the bonnet of the Ranger facelift's go-faster Raptor variant and adheres to BS-VI norms, will eventually replace the Endeavour’s 3.2-litre, 5-cylinder unit. Ford tells us that the new engine is ‘capable of delivering more than 200PS.’ So, this puts the 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine in the same league as the current 3.2-litre unit (200PS/470Nm) that has been around for over a decade. Ford could also replace the current 6-speed automatic with the new 10-speed automatic transmission to give the Endeavour facelift an edge over the Toyota Fortuner as it will offer better performance as well as efficiency than a 6-speed unit, which is currently offered in both the SUVs. Further, the relatively low ratios of the 10-speed unit compared to the 6-speed AT would also aid in off-roading. However, Ford hasn’t announced anything officially yet.

Known as the Everest elsewhere, it is about time the Endeavour received a facelift. The SUV made its debut as the Everest in China on November 13, 2014, and went on sale internationally in the following year. The current Ford Ranger too was revealed in 2015. Both vehicles were developed by Ford’s Australia-based Asia Pacific Product Development Centre.

While the updated Endeavour is set to make its global debut in mid-2018, it is expected to be launched here in late-2018 or early-2019. Like before, it will continue to be produced at Ford’s plant in Chennai from CKD (completely knocked down) kits shipped from Thailand.

