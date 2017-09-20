Launching Tomorrow - Tata Nexon

The Nexon will be Tata’s first sub-4m crossover and a potential rival to the Brezza and the EcoSport





The Tata Nexon launch is less than 24 hours away, and it’s expected to be a big impact car for Tata. The compact SUV/crossover segment, that the Nexon will fit into, rakes in sales of over 15,000 units every month. We’re shying to call the Nexon a compact-SUV as it doesn’t have a conventional sort-of-boxy trademark SUV design. It’s more like a hatchback on stilts, and a striking one at that.

Variants and features

The Tata Nexon will be launched in four variants - XE, XM, XT and XZ+. For now, the Nexon will be available with a manual transmission with both the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. However, Tata is expected to put in AMT tech in the Nexon in the coming months. More on Nexon AMT here.

















Safety features like dual front airbags and ABS are standard on the Nexon. The white accents you see around the fog lamps, beltline, and tailgate are also available on all variants. The top variant gets features like rear parking camera, projector headlights, front armrest, ConnectNext 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and more. For a detailed report on Nexon’s features click here.

Specifications

Competitors and expected price

The Nexon will go up against sub-4m SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Ford EcoSport. Cars like the WR-V and the i20 Active are also possible rivals, given their raised stance and pricing. Prices for rivals start from around Rs 6.69 lakh and go over Rs 10 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). We are expecting Tata to price the Nexon from Rs 6.49 lakh. Here’s a detailed story on Nexon’s expected prices.

Review: Tata Nexon - please read here

Comparison - Nexon Vs Brezza Vs EcoSport

Head to our Twitter account @CarDekho (https://twitter.com/CarDekho) tomorrow for live updates from the Nexon launch.