 Launching Tomorrow: Skoda Kodiaq
By: || Updated: 03 Oct 2017 12:30 PM
It is Skoda’s first ever 7-seat SUV and will initially be available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine in a single variant, while a 2.0-litre petrol is likely to be introduced early next year



Skoda Kodiaq



Skoda is all set to launch its debutant full-size 7-seater SUV, the Kodiaq, tomorrow in India. Pre-bookings for the Skoda Kodiaq are already underway. It will be available in a single top-spec variant and is expected to be priced well over Rs 30 lakh. 



Skoda kodiaq



The Skoda Kodiaq is based on VW Group’s MQB platform (Modular Transverse Matrix), which is a monocoque chassis, and goes up against old-school ladder frame rivals such as the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour. Price-wise it will also go up against entry level luxury SUVs such as the BMW X1, Audi Q3 and the Mercedes-Benz GLA. In terms of features the Kodiaq is certainly loaded to the brim with nine airbags, Canton 485-watt 10-speaker audio system, lane assist and blind spot detection among others. 



Skoda Kodiaq



Mechanically, the Kodiaq will only be available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine coupled to an automatic transmission initially. While a 2.0-litre petrol is on the cards, it will not be available at launch and is likely to be introduced early next year. 



Vitals 




  • Engine: 2.0-litre TDI diesel 

  • Power:  150PS @ 3500-4000rpm

  • Torque: 340Nm @ 1750-3000rpm

  • Transmission: 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic)

  • Drivetrain: AWD (all-wheel-drive)

  • Fuel Efficiency: 16.25kmpl (ARAI-certified)

  • Ground Clearance: 188mm

  • Price: Rs 34-36 lakh (expected)



Check out how the big brute from Czech feels like to drive in our review here: Skoda Kodiaq: First Drive Review



