Launching Tomorrow: Renault Captur

By: || Updated: 05 Nov 2017 10:30 AM
With the Captur joining the Duster in Renault’s SUV line-up, the French carmaker has reinforced its arsenal to take on the popular Hyundai Creta in the compact SUV space 



Renault is all set to launch its flagship SUV, the Captur, tomorrow. The Renault Captur for the Indian market is similar to the SUV sold in Russia and Brazil. It is based on the Duster’s B0 platform, which is an extended version of Renault’s B platform that underpins the Euro-spec Captur and the Clio hatchback among others. In India, the Renault Captur will sit above the Duster in the compact SUV space. 



When launched, the Renault Captur will be offered in a limited set of variants. Interestingly, we’ll get a ‘Platine’ edition that is exclusive to our market. This variant gets all the bells and whistles. We drove the Platine edition a few days. Check out what it’s all about and how it performs here: Renault Captur: First Drive Review 



Rivals 



The Renault Captur will primarily have the best-seller in the compact SUV segment, the Hyundai Creta, in its crosshairs. Besides this, it will also compete against the recently launched Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift. Check out how these three cars fare on paper here: Renault Captur Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Maruti S-Cross Facelift



Prices 



The Captur’s arch rival, the Hyundai Creta, is priced in the range of Rs 9.29 lakh - 14.55 lakh, while the Renault Duster is priced in the range of Rs 8.42 lakh - 13.66 lakh (all prices ex-showroom New Delhi). Looking at the prices of the two, it seems that there’s small window for the Renault Captur to slot in. Curious? Check out the Renault Captur's expected prices here: Renault Captur – Expected Prices



Vitals




































Renault Captur Petrol* Diesel
Engine 1.5L H4K 1.5-litre K9K dCi
Power 106PS 110PS
Torque 142Nm 240Nm
Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed manual
Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive Front-wheel-drive


*Not available at launch.



No automatic at the time of the launch? 



Despite its arch-rival, the Hyundai Creta, featuring an automatic transmission option with both the petrol and diesel engine, Renault will not be offering an automatic option for the Captur at the time of launch. However, the French automaker has confirmed that the Captur's automatic variants are in the pipeline. We expect the automatic variants to arrive in the early part of next year. Check out detailed information, including the possible auto options, here: Where Is The Renault Captur Automatic?



First Published:
