By: || Updated: 20 Mar 2018 04:30 PM
Launching Tomorrow: New Maruti Suzuki Swift

The third-gen Swift is based on Maruti Suzuki’s lightweight Heartect platform. Although it is powered by the same set of petrol and diesel engines, it now comes with the option of an AMT as well 



Maruti Suzuki Swift



Update: The all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift has been launched at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) - Read the complete details here.



The Maruti Suzuki Swift is all set for its third innings in the Indian market. The new Swift will be launched tomorrow on the second media day of the Auto Expo 2018. The prices of the 2018 Swift are expected to be similar to the previous-gen hatchback. As is the case with the new Dzire, the new automatic variants are likely to cost around Rs 50,000 more than the existing manual ones. The outgoing Swift, for instance, was priced in the range of Rs 4.80 lakh to Rs 7.47 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). 





We drove the Maruti Suzuki Swift 2018 in January and here’s what we feel about the new generation model. 



What to look for in the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift 




  • This time around, there’s a new top-spec Z+ variant along with the existing L, V and Z. The AMT option, however, is only available with the V and Z variants

  • Like the Baleno, Ignis and the Dzire, the 2018 Swift too is based on Suzuki’s lightweight Heartect platform

  • Although the 2018 Swift is larger than its predecessor, it has shed up to 85kg in the case of the petrol variants and up to 75kg in the diesel trim 



















































 

Second-gen Swift



Third-gen Swift

Length

3850mm

3840mm (-10mm)

Width

1695mm

1735mm (+40mm)

Height

1530mm (unchanged)

1530mm (unchanged)

Wheelbase

2430mm

2450mm (+20mm)

Ground Clearance



170mm

163mm (-7mm)

Boot Space

210 litres

268 litres (+58 litres)

Tyres

185/65 R15

185/65 R15

Fuel Tank

42 litres

37 litres (-5 litres)


Maruti Suzuki Swift




  • The third-gen hatchback carries over the features of the second-gen model, but gets plenty of additional goodies seen in the new Dzire. These include auto LED projector headlamps, tail lamps with LED graphics and brake light, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and CarPlay connectivity, among others.

  • Unlike before, the new model now comes standard with dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist along with Isofix child seat anchors 

  • It is powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engine options equipped with a 5-speed manual as standard. However, both engines can also be had with the option of a 5-speed AMT (automated-manual transmission) too, which is a first for the Swift nameplate



Recommended: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift – Hits and Misses





































2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift

Petrol



Diesel



Engine

1.2-litre K-Series

1.3-litre DDiS 190

Power



83PS @ 6000rpm

75PS @ 4000rpm

Torque

113Nm @ 4200rpm

190Nm @ 2000rpm

Transmission

5-speed MT/AMT

5-speed MT/AMT

Fuel Efficiency

22kmpl (+1.6kmpl)

28.4kmpl (+3.2kmpl)


Maruti Suzuki Swift



Like before, the Swift goes up against the Grand i10 and the Ford Figo.



Also Read: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Variants Explained || Maruti Suzuki Swift: New Vs Old – What’s Changed?



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

First Published:
