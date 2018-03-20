Launching Tomorrow: New Maruti Suzuki Swift

The third-gen Swift is based on Maruti Suzuki’s lightweight Heartect platform. Although it is powered by the same set of petrol and diesel engines, it now comes with the option of an AMT as well
Update: The all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift has been launched at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) - Read the complete details here.
The Maruti Suzuki Swift is all set for its third innings in the Indian market. The new Swift will be launched tomorrow on the second media day of the Auto Expo 2018. The prices of the 2018 Swift are expected to be similar to the previous-gen hatchback. As is the case with the new Dzire, the new automatic variants are likely to cost around Rs 50,000 more than the existing manual ones. The outgoing Swift, for instance, was priced in the range of Rs 4.80 lakh to Rs 7.47 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi).
We drove the Maruti Suzuki Swift 2018 in January and here’s what we feel about the new generation model.
What to look for in the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift
- This time around, there’s a new top-spec Z+ variant along with the existing L, V and Z. The AMT option, however, is only available with the V and Z variants
- Like the Baleno, Ignis and the Dzire, the 2018 Swift too is based on Suzuki’s lightweight Heartect platform
- Although the 2018 Swift is larger than its predecessor, it has shed up to 85kg in the case of the petrol variants and up to 75kg in the diesel trim
Second-gen Swift
Third-gen Swift
Length
3850mm
3840mm (-10mm)
Width
1695mm
1735mm (+40mm)
Height
1530mm (unchanged)
1530mm (unchanged)
Wheelbase
2430mm
2450mm (+20mm)
Ground Clearance
170mm
163mm (-7mm)
Boot Space
210 litres
268 litres (+58 litres)
Tyres
185/65 R15
185/65 R15
Fuel Tank
42 litres
37 litres (-5 litres)
- The third-gen hatchback carries over the features of the second-gen model, but gets plenty of additional goodies seen in the new Dzire. These include auto LED projector headlamps, tail lamps with LED graphics and brake light, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and CarPlay connectivity, among others.
- Unlike before, the new model now comes standard with dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist along with Isofix child seat anchors
- It is powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engine options equipped with a 5-speed manual as standard. However, both engines can also be had with the option of a 5-speed AMT (automated-manual transmission) too, which is a first for the Swift nameplate
Recommended: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift – Hits and Misses
2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift
Petrol
Diesel
Engine
1.2-litre K-Series
1.3-litre DDiS 190
Power
83PS @ 6000rpm
75PS @ 4000rpm
Torque
113Nm @ 4200rpm
190Nm @ 2000rpm
Transmission
5-speed MT/AMT
5-speed MT/AMT
Fuel Efficiency
22kmpl (+1.6kmpl)
28.4kmpl (+3.2kmpl)
Like before, the Swift goes up against the Grand i10 and the Ford Figo.
Also Read: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Variants Explained || Maruti Suzuki Swift: New Vs Old – What’s Changed?
This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.