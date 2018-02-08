Launching Tomorrow: New Maruti Suzuki Swift

The third-gen Swift is based on Maruti Suzuki’s lightweight Heartect platform. Although it is powered by the same set of petrol and diesel engines, it now comes with the option of an AMT as well

Update: The all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift has been launched at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) - Read the complete details here.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is all set for its third innings in the Indian market. The new Swift will be launched tomorrow on the second media day of the Auto Expo 2018. The prices of the 2018 Swift are expected to be similar to the previous-gen hatchback. As is the case with the new Dzire, the new automatic variants are likely to cost around Rs 50,000 more than the existing manual ones. The outgoing Swift, for instance, was priced in the range of Rs 4.80 lakh to Rs 7.47 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi).

We drove the Maruti Suzuki Swift 2018 in January and here’s what we feel about the new generation model.

What to look for in the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift



This time around, there’s a new top-spec Z+ variant along with the existing L, V and Z. The AMT option, however, is only available with the V and Z variants



Like the Baleno, Ignis and the Dzire, the 2018 Swift too is based on Suzuki’s lightweight Heartect platform



Although the 2018 Swift is larger than its predecessor, it has shed up to 85kg in the case of the petrol variants and up to 75kg in the diesel trim













Second-gen Swift





Third-gen Swift









Length





3850mm





3840mm (-10mm)









Width





1695mm





1735mm (+40mm)









Height





1530mm (unchanged)





1530mm (unchanged)









Wheelbase





2430mm





2450mm (+20mm)









Ground Clearance





170mm





163mm (-7mm)









Boot Space





210 litres





268 litres (+58 litres)









Tyres





185/65 R15





185/65 R15









Fuel Tank





42 litres





37 litres (-5 litres)











The third-gen hatchback carries over the features of the second-gen model, but gets plenty of additional goodies seen in the new Dzire. These include auto LED projector headlamps, tail lamps with LED graphics and brake light, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and CarPlay connectivity, among others.



Unlike before, the new model now comes standard with dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist along with Isofix child seat anchors



It is powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engine options equipped with a 5-speed manual as standard. However, both engines can also be had with the option of a 5-speed AMT (automated-manual transmission) too, which is a first for the Swift nameplate



2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift





Petrol





Diesel









Engine





1.2-litre K-Series





1.3-litre DDiS 190









Power





83PS @ 6000rpm





75PS @ 4000rpm









Torque





113Nm @ 4200rpm





190Nm @ 2000rpm









Transmission





5-speed MT/AMT





5-speed MT/AMT









Fuel Efficiency





22kmpl (+1.6kmpl)





28.4kmpl (+3.2kmpl)









Like before, the Swift goes up against the Grand i10 and the Ford Figo.

