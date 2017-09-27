Launching Tomorrow: Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Facelift

The S-Cross’ X-factor, its Fiat-borrowed 1.6-litre DDiS diesel engine, will sadly no longer be offered in the updated model

Maruti is all set to launch the mid-cycle updated/facelift model of its flagship offering, the S-Cross. The updated Maruti S-Cross comes with aesthetic improvements along with additional features and mechanical changes.

The Maruti S-Cross facelift will largely compete with the Hyundai Creta as before. Renault will soon launch the Captur in India, which will also rival the updated S-Cross. Expect the prices of the S-Cross facelift to go up marginally as there isn’t much that has been changed in the overall packaging.

What’s new in the S-Cross facelift?



Redesigned front profile, reminiscent of the previous-gen BMW X1



New upright chrome grille flanked by LED projector headlamps with daytime running LEDs (pre-facelift model had bi-xenon units)



The tail lamps get LED graphics



There's a new 'Nexa Blue' colour to choose from, over the usual silver, grey, brown and white



Wider tyres: 215/60 cross-section (up from 205/60) in the same 16-inch profile



New machine-cut dual-tone alloys



On the inside, it gets new satin chrome accents and that’s all when it comes to its interior updates





It carries forward rest of the equipment list of the pre-facelift model



Mechanically, Maruti has sadly ditched the 1.6-litre diesel (120PS/320Nm, 6-speed manual) engine from the S-Cross’ lineup and it now only available with the 1.3-litre motor (90PS/200Nm) with a 5-speed manual



The 1.3-litre diesel gets Suzuki’s SHVS mild hybrid tech, same as the Ciaz and the Ertiga, which comes with engine start-stop system, brake energy regeneration and unnoticeable torque assist function. Expect the overall fuel efficiency to go up marginally



There’s no word on the petrol version of the S-Cross, despite the fact that the Euro-spec facelift saw the debut of the Boosterjet series: 1.0-litre/ 1.4-litre turbo petrols



