 Launching Tomorrow: Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Facelift
By: || Updated: 27 Sep 2017 12:30 PM
The S-Cross’ X-factor, its Fiat-borrowed 1.6-litre DDiS diesel engine, will sadly no longer be offered in the updated model 



Maruti is all set to launch the mid-cycle updated/facelift model of its flagship offering, the S-Cross. The updated Maruti S-Cross comes with aesthetic improvements along with additional features and mechanical changes. 



Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift



The Maruti S-Cross facelift will largely compete with the Hyundai Creta as before. Renault will soon launch the Captur in India, which will also rival the updated S-Cross. Expect the prices of the S-Cross facelift to go up marginally as there isn’t much that has been changed in the overall packaging.    



What’s new in the S-Cross facelift?




  • Redesigned front profile, reminiscent of the previous-gen BMW X1  

  • New upright chrome grille flanked by LED projector headlamps with daytime running LEDs (pre-facelift model had bi-xenon units)

  • The tail lamps get LED graphics 

  • There's a new 'Nexa Blue' colour to choose from, over the usual silver, grey, brown and white

  • Wider tyres: 215/60 cross-section (up from 205/60) in the same 16-inch profile

  • New machine-cut dual-tone alloys 

  • On the inside, it gets new satin chrome accents and that’s all when it comes to its interior updates 



Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift




  • It carries forward rest of the equipment list of the pre-facelift model 

  • Mechanically, Maruti has sadly ditched the 1.6-litre diesel (120PS/320Nm, 6-speed manual) engine from the S-Cross’ lineup and it now only available with the 1.3-litre motor (90PS/200Nm) with a 5-speed manual 

  • The 1.3-litre diesel gets Suzuki’s SHVS mild hybrid tech, same as the Ciaz and the Ertiga, which comes with engine start-stop system, brake energy regeneration and unnoticeable torque assist function. Expect the overall fuel efficiency to go up marginally 

  • There’s no word on the petrol version of the S-Cross, despite the fact that the Euro-spec facelift saw the debut of the Boosterjet series: 1.0-litre/ 1.4-litre turbo petrols 



Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift



