Launching Tomorrow: Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Facelift

The S-Cross’ X-factor, its Fiat-borrowed 1.6-litre DDiS diesel engine, will sadly no longer be offered in the updated model
Maruti is all set to launch the mid-cycle updated/facelift model of its flagship offering, the S-Cross. The updated Maruti S-Cross comes with aesthetic improvements along with additional features and mechanical changes.
The Maruti S-Cross facelift will largely compete with the Hyundai Creta as before. Renault will soon launch the Captur in India, which will also rival the updated S-Cross. Expect the prices of the S-Cross facelift to go up marginally as there isn’t much that has been changed in the overall packaging.
What’s new in the S-Cross facelift?
- Redesigned front profile, reminiscent of the previous-gen BMW X1
- New upright chrome grille flanked by LED projector headlamps with daytime running LEDs (pre-facelift model had bi-xenon units)
- The tail lamps get LED graphics
- There's a new 'Nexa Blue' colour to choose from, over the usual silver, grey, brown and white
- Wider tyres: 215/60 cross-section (up from 205/60) in the same 16-inch profile
- New machine-cut dual-tone alloys
- On the inside, it gets new satin chrome accents and that’s all when it comes to its interior updates
- It carries forward rest of the equipment list of the pre-facelift model
- Mechanically, Maruti has sadly ditched the 1.6-litre diesel (120PS/320Nm, 6-speed manual) engine from the S-Cross’ lineup and it now only available with the 1.3-litre motor (90PS/200Nm) with a 5-speed manual
- The 1.3-litre diesel gets Suzuki’s SHVS mild hybrid tech, same as the Ciaz and the Ertiga, which comes with engine start-stop system, brake energy regeneration and unnoticeable torque assist function. Expect the overall fuel efficiency to go up marginally
- There’s no word on the petrol version of the S-Cross, despite the fact that the Euro-spec facelift saw the debut of the Boosterjet series: 1.0-litre/ 1.4-litre turbo petrols
