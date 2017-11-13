Launching Tomorrow: Mahindra Scorpio Facelift

The Scorpio facelift is expected to get a more powerful 2.2-litre diesel with a 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options

Mahindra is all set to launch the second-gen Scorpio facelift tomorrow. The mid-cycle update comes after just over three years since its introduction in September 2014. Since it is a facelift, the prices of the updated SUV are likely to remain more or less the same.

The highlight of this updated version is believed to be the uprated 2.2-litre mHawk engine. The Scorpio facelift is expected to get the more powerful version of the 2.2-litre diesel engine that’s seen on the Mahindra XUV500. In the XUV500, the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel puts out 140PS and 330Nm and is mated to a 6-speed manual along with an optional 6-speed automatic. Hence, the updated Scorpio is also expected to feature a 6-speed manual compared to the current 5-speed unit, while the 6-speed automatic will be a brand new addition since its automatic version was discontinued earlier this year.

Besides this, the Scorpio facelift is also expected to get subtle aesthetic changes, which includes a new Jeep-inspired grille, as seen on the spy shots. Changes at the rear are likely to be subtle as well. It will get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and connected app suite, which was first introduced in the 2017 XUV500 earlier this year. New upholstery and minor updates to its interior are on the cards as well.

Stay tuned to CarDekho for the launch of the updated Mahindra Scorpio tomorrow.

Read More on : Scorpio diesel