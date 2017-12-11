Launching Tomorrow in India: Volvo XC60

The new Volvo XC60 will be available in a single but fully loaded Inscription trim.



Volvo initially promised to launch the XC60 during the Diwali period but it is finally going to unwrap the vehicle tomorrow. There will only be a single ‘Inscription’ trim for the XC60, just like in the two models that arrived before it, the V90 Cross Country and the S90. And mind you, the Inscription trim gets an exhaustive features list so that all the bases are covered. The pricing of the 2018 Volvo is expected to range between Rs 55 lakh to Rs 60 lakh, with deliveries scheduled to start from this year itself.

The new Volvo XC60 is based upon the SPA (scalable platform architecture) which underpins both the XC90 and the S90. While the SUV will be a CBU at the time of launch, its local assembly might begin by mid-2018 in their Bengaluru plant, as revealed by the company representatives to Cardekho. 2017 Volvo XC60: First Drive Review

In another nugget of information shared with us, the company revealed that it just might introduce lower variants of the XC60 if the demand is felt for the same. The lower variants will be named either ‘Momentum’ or ‘Inscription’. In case the following variant bears the ‘Inscription’ badge, the launch edition of the XC60 will be renamed ‘Inscription Tech Pack’. There is the possibility of a racier variant called the R-Sport for the XC60 as well. Also Read: Volvo S90 And V90 Get A New Petrol Engine

The features on offer will include air suspension, 4-zone climate control, and ventilated front seats with Nappa leather upholstery. Then there is the panoramic sunroof and a 15-speaker audio system from Bowers and Wilkins. The Volvo safety suite on offer includes adaptive cruise control, pilot assist, lane keeping aid, park pilot assist, 360 degree camera, hill start assist and HUD mode. You May Like: Volvo’s Performance Arm Unveils The Polestar 1, Its First Hybrid Car

The standard 2.0-litre D5 diesel engine on the Volvo XC60 churns out 235PS of power and 480Nm of peak torque while the transmission is an 8-speed automatic gearbox which send power to all the wheels via an AWD system. The XC60 will be the most powerful in its class, competing against the Mercede Benz GLC, Audi Q5, Land Rover Discovery Sport and BMW X3. Similar: Volvo XC40 vs Mercedes-Benz GLA vs BMW X1 vs Audi Q3: Spec Comparo

Read More on : Volvo XC60 Automatic