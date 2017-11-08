 Launching Tomorrow: Ford EcoSport Facelift
Search

Launching Tomorrow: Ford EcoSport Facelift

By: || Updated: 08 Nov 2017 10:30 AM
Launching Tomorrow: Ford EcoSport Facelift

The Ford EcoSport facelift will come with a brand new 1.5-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine paired to a new 6-speed automatic, along with the familiar 1.5-litre diesel 



Ford EcoSport Facelift



Ford is all set to launch the EcoSport facelift tomorrow in the country. The official bookings for the same started last week. It could also have been booked on Amazon.in on November 5, 2017, for 24 hours.



Ford has given a mid-life refresh to the EcoSport after more than four years. And it is a thorough one, especially on the inside.



Ford EcoSport Facelift



On the outside, you get a redesigned front profile, which flaunts a large Ford global SUV-inspired grille. The grille is flanked by relatively chunkier projector headlamps with daytime running LEDs. The rear profile receives virtually no updates. The story is same on the sides as well, except for a new set of 17-inch alloys. 



Ford EcoSport Facelift



On the inside, the highlight is the addition of a larger floating 8-inch touchscreen unit with Ford SYNC 3 infotainment system, which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The lower variants also support CarPlay and Android Auto with a 6.5-inch touchscreen system. The central console has been completely redesigned along with the steering wheel and the instrument cluster. A similar dashboard layout is also seen on the new Ford Fiesta



Check out what all the EcoSport facelift packs here: Ford EcoSport Facelift: Variants Explained



Ford EcoSport Facelift



Mechanically, the updated EcoSport has received a brand new naturally aspirated 1.5-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine, which has single-handedly replaced the 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol unit and the turbocharged 3-cylinder 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine. Ford has also replaced the 6-speed dual-clutch auto, which was available with the previous 1.5-litre petrol, with a new 6-speed automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre diesel remains the same and like before, comes mated to a 5-speed manual.



Vitals 




































Ford EcoSport Petrol Diesel
Engine 1.5-litre 3-cylinder TiVCT 1.5-litre TDCI
Power 123PS 100PS
Torque 150Nm 205Nm
Transmission 5-speed MT/6-speed AT 5-speed MT
Fuel Efficiency 17kmpl/14.8kmpl 23kmpl


Here’s how the new petrol performs: Ford EcoSport Facelift: First drive review


Read More on : EcoSport on road price


This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Royal Enfield Unveils Interceptor And Continental GT 650

trending now

TV
Kaun Banega Crorepati 9: Yuvraj Singh breaks down on hot-seat ...
INDIA
Delhi pollution: Primary schools closed tomorrow
INDIA
Indigo sacks employee for manhandling passenger, Govt. also seeks ...