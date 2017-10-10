Launching Today: Volkswagen Passat

The Volkswagen Passat is coming back after over 4 years and will rematch with its age-old rivals, the Toyota Camry, Skoda Superb and the Honda Accord

Volkswagen will launch the all-new eighth-generation Passat today. The seventh-generation Passat was discontinued from the Indian market in 2013 because of low sales, and also because it was approaching its end of the cycle. Making its world debut in November 2014 (on sale internationally since early 2015), the all-new Passat switched to Volkswagen Group’s MQB (modular transverse matrix) platform just like its sibling, the current third-gen Skoda Superb.

Compared to the previous model, there aren’t many dramatic changes in terms of styling. It still unmistakably looks like a Volkswagen sedan. At the front, you get the typical VW sedan grille flanked by wraparound headlamps (full-LED in the Passat’s case). At the side, there’s this prominent character waistline, which culminates at its split-wrap-around LED tail lamps. On the inside, it gets the Audi-esque dashboard which gives an impression that the AC vents are connected with each other. There’s an 8-inch touchscreen on offer, which supports both Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto.

Mechanically, the Passat is available with a diesel engine for now, but it might get a petrol mill maybe next year, same as the Volkswagen Tiguan. The engine we’re talking about is Volkswagen’s staple 2.0-litre TDI diesel and it is mated to a DSG dual-clutch automatic. The Skoda Superb, on the other hand, offers an option of a 1.8-litre TSI turbo-petrol with both a manual and a DSG auto option.

Vitals



Engine : 2.0-litre TDI

Power : 177PS

Torque : 350Nm

Transmission: 6-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic)

