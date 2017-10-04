Launching Today: Skoda Kodiaq

The Kodiaq is Skoda’s answer to the popular Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour

Any automaker would get excited to launch a 7-seat SUV in one of the most important automotive markets in the world. That is exactly the state of mind that Skoda India might be feeling right now. Ladies and gents, the Skoda Kodiaq is finally here after a long wait. At launch, only a single variant of the Kodiaq will be available. This variant will go up against other established nameplates such as the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour.

Like its rivals, the Skoda Kodiaq will be locally assembled. However, the Skoda Kodiaq has a lot more to offer than its opponents. The Kodiaq will be launched with a total of nine airbags and will feature equipment such as lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring system, electric front seats, and an 8-inch capacitive touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Skoda Kodiaq will also get the brilliant 485-watt, 10-speaker audio system from Canton. Considering the list of equipment the Kodiaq will be launched with, we expect Skoda to price the SUV in the vicinity of Rs 35 lakh.

Initially, the Kodiaq will only be available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine coupled to an automatic transmission in an all-wheel drive setup. However, a 2.0-litre petrol version is likely to be introduced early next year.

Vital Info



Engine : 2.0-litre TDI diesel

Power : 150PS @ 3500-4000rpm

Torque : 340Nm @ 1750-3000rpm

Transmission : 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic)

Drivetrain : AWD (all-wheel-drive)

Fuel Efficiency : 16.25kmpl (ARAI-certified)

Ground Clearance : 188mm

Price: Rs 35 lakh (expected)



