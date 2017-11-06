Launching Today: Renault Captur

The Renault Captur is available with a 1.5-litre diesel engine initially, while the 1.5-litre petrol will follow soon. Both the engines are available with a manual transmission as of now.

Renault is all set to launch its flagship offering, the Captur, in the country today. The Renault Captur is positioned above the Duster in the compact SUV space and the French automaker is eying the segment’s bestseller, the Hyundai Creta, with it.

Having two offerings in the compact SUV space, the Duster and the Captur, is likely to result in the latter having a limited variant lineup. The India-spec compact SUV will get an exclusive Platine edition, which is not on sale in the Duster-based Captur’s other markets, including Russia and Brazil. While the Renault Duster is priced in the range of Rs Rs 8.42 lakh - 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the Captur is expected to be priced in the range of 12-14.50 lakh.

Being a relatively premium product compared to the Duster, the Renault Captur comes with goodies such as quilted leatherette upholstery with white and grey cabin theme, full-LED headlamps with dynamic turn indicators, LED fog lamps and cornering lamps, tail lamps with LED graphics, LED interior lights and four airbags among others. Further, it also comes with exterior and interior customisation options with as many as 16 roof decals on offer along with various covers for the outside rearview mirrors and AC vents appliques.

Vitals







Renault Captur

Petrol*

Diesel





Engine

1.5L H4K

1.5-litre K9K dCi





Power

106PS

110PS





Torque

142Nm

240Nm





Transmission

5-speed manual

6-speed manual





Drivetrain

Front-wheel-drive

Front-wheel-drive







*Not available at launch.

Initially, only the Duster-borrowed 1.5-litre diesel will be available, while the 1.5-litre petrol will follow later. Despite the Duster offering an automatic option with the same petrol and diesel engines, there will no automatic options with the Captur as of now. However, Renault has confirmed that the Captur will get automatic versions probably early next year.

Check out: Renault Captur: First Drive Review