Launching Today: Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Facelift

The S-Cross facelift adds mild-hybrid SHVS tech along with additional features and improved aesthetics, but has ditched the more powerful 1.6-litre diesel

Maruti will launch the facelift model of its flagship product, the S-Cross, today. The Maruti S-Cross facelift is expected to be priced more or less the same, and will rival the Hyundai Creta as before, along with the soon to be launched Renault Captur.

Here’s what has changed in the mid-life updated Maruti S-Cross

Exterior

It features a completely redesigned front profile, with an upright grille and a relatively sculpted bonnet. The grille is now flanked by LED projector headlamps, same as the new Dzire and the Ignis.

The sides remain completely unaltered save for the new set of 16-inch dual-tone machine-cut alloy wheels. The tyre size has gone up from 205/60 cross section to 215/60, same as the Creta and the Captur.

The rear profile also remains unaltered except for the tail lamps, which now feature LED graphics. There's a new 'Nexa Blue' colour to choose from, over the usual silver, grey, brown and white.

Interior

The Maruti S-Cross facelift carries forward the same dashboard design and the equipment list is also similar, which is not a bad thing since the pre-facelift S-Cross was decently loaded. Coming to new additions, the facelift model features satin chrome accents to the carried over all-black cabin.

Mechanically

Maruti has sadly ditched the 1.6-litre diesel (120PS/320Nm, 6-speed manual) engine in favour of the relatively underpowered 1.3-litre motor. The Fiat-borrowed 1.3-litre diesel now gets Suzuki’s SHVS mild hybrid tech, same as the Ciaz and the Ertiga, which comes with engine start-stop system, brake energy regeneration and unnoticeable torque assist function. There’s no word on the petrol version of the S-Cross, despite the fact that the Euro-spec facelift saw the debut of the Boosterjet series 1.0-litre/ 1.4-litre turbo petrols.

Vitals



Engine : 1.3-litre DDiS Diesel

Power : 90PS @ 4,000rpm

Torque : 200Nm @ 1,750rpm

Transmission: 5-speed manual



