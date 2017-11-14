 Launching Today: Mahindra Scorpio Facelift
By: || Updated: 14 Nov 2017 10:30 AM
Subtle aesthetic changes and the XUV500’s 2.2-litre diesel in the 140PS state of tune for the Mahindra Scorpio facelift is on the cards  



The Mahindra Scorpio facelift will be launched today and its prices are likely to remain more or less the same since it’s a mid-cycle update. The Tata Safari Storme remains its arch-rival as before, along with other compact SUVs such as the Renault Duster, Captur and the Hyundai Creta.  



Mahindra Scorpio Facelift: Highlights 




  • As per the spy shots, it gets a new Jeep-inspired grille with seven slats and subtly redesigned front bumper 

  • At the sides, the indicators have now moved to the outside rearview mirrors from the front fenders and it now rides on a set of new five-spoke alloy wheels 

  • At the rear, it gets a subtly redesigned license plate housing and bumper, while the pre-facelift model's clear-lense tail lamps have been ditched

  • The interior continues to feature the same light and dark theme. There’s a new upholstery on offer, along with a bigger 7-inch infotainment system compared to the previous 6.5-inch unit

  • The updated Scorpio will be powered by the 140PS version of the 2.2-litre mHawk, which is found under the hood of the XUV500. There’s a decent 20PS power boost, while the overall torque sees a healthy 50Nm boost. It will continue to feature the Mahindra Micro-Hybrid tech as before   



Vitals































Specification Pre-facelift Scorpio Scorpio Facelift
Engine 2.2-litre mHawk 2.2-litre mHawk
Power 119PS @ 4,000rpm 140PS @ 3,750rpm (+21PS)
Torque 280Nm @ 1800 - 2800 rpm 330 Nm @1600-2800 rpm (+50Nm)
Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed manual/ 6-speed automatic


 


Read More on : Mahindra Scorpio diesel


First Published:
