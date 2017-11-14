Launching Today: Mahindra Scorpio Facelift

Subtle aesthetic changes and the XUV500’s 2.2-litre diesel in the 140PS state of tune for the Mahindra Scorpio facelift is on the cards

The Mahindra Scorpio facelift will be launched today and its prices are likely to remain more or less the same since it’s a mid-cycle update. The Tata Safari Storme remains its arch-rival as before, along with other compact SUVs such as the Renault Duster, Captur and the Hyundai Creta.

Mahindra Scorpio Facelift: Highlights



As per the spy shots, it gets a new Jeep-inspired grille with seven slats and subtly redesigned front bumper



At the sides, the indicators have now moved to the outside rearview mirrors from the front fenders and it now rides on a set of new five-spoke alloy wheels



At the rear, it gets a subtly redesigned license plate housing and bumper, while the pre-facelift model's clear-lense tail lamps have been ditched



The interior continues to feature the same light and dark theme. There’s a new upholstery on offer, along with a bigger 7-inch infotainment system compared to the previous 6.5-inch unit



The updated Scorpio will be powered by the 140PS version of the 2.2-litre mHawk, which is found under the hood of the XUV500. There’s a decent 20PS power boost, while the overall torque sees a healthy 50Nm boost. It will continue to feature the Mahindra Micro-Hybrid tech as before



Vitals







Specification

Pre-facelift Scorpio

Scorpio Facelift





Engine

2.2-litre mHawk

2.2-litre mHawk





Power

119PS @ 4,000rpm

140PS @ 3,750rpm (+21PS)





Torque

280Nm @ 1800 - 2800 rpm

330 Nm @1600-2800 rpm (+50Nm)





Transmission

5-speed manual

6-speed manual/ 6-speed automatic







