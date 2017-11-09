Launching Today: Ford EcoSport Facelift

The Ford EcoSport facelift gets a new petrol engine and a 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. It remains the only sub-4m SUV to offer a petrol-auto combo!

Ford will launch the mid-cycle update of the EcoSport in the country today. It made its world debut in the US in November last year and the US-spec EcoSport will be exported from India. The Ford EcoSport facelift comes after more than four years since the nameplate was introduced in the country.

The prices of the updated EcoSport are likely to remain more or less the same, check our expected price article here. The thoroughly updated sub-4m SUV will go head-to-head against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the TUV 300, the Honda WR-V and the recently launched Tata Nexon.

Ford EcoSport facelift: Highlights



Gets a redesigned front profile with a new grille, projector headlamps, and chunkier fog lamps



Redesigned dashboard with a floating touchscreen infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. 6.5-inch screen on the Trend and Trend+ and 8-inch screen (segment-first) on the Titanium and Titanium+ variant.





The central console and controls for the AC are also new along with the steering wheel. The front seats are also redesigned and are relatively bigger than before



Comes with a tyre pressure monitoring system



The updated Ford EcoSport petrol is powered by a newly introduced 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine mated to either a 5-speed manual or a new 6-speed torque converter automatic with paddle shifters. The petrol-auto combo has replaced the previous 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol which was mated to the 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Further, the slow-selling 1.0-litre, turbocharged, 3-cylinder Ecoboost petrol engine has also been ditched this time round



There are three new colours on offer: Lightning Blue, Canyon Ridge, and Race Red



Vitals







Ford EcoSport

Petrol

Diesel





Engine

1.5-litre 3-cylinder TiVCT

1.5-litre TDCI





Power

123PS

100PS





Torque

150Nm

205Nm





Transmission

5-speed MT/6-speed AT

5-speed MT





Fuel Efficiency

17kmpl/14.8kmpl

23kmpl







Check out what all the EcoSport facelift packs here: Ford EcoSport Facelift: Variants Explained

Read More on : Ford Ecosport on road price