 Land Rover Discovery Launched At Rs 68.05 Lakh
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • Auto
  • Land Rover Discovery Launched At Rs 68.05 Lakh

Land Rover Discovery Launched At Rs 68.05 Lakh

By: || Updated: 28 Oct 2017 07:30 PM
Land Rover Discovery Launched At Rs 68.05 Lakh

The fifth-generation Land Rover Discovery goes up against the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7, Volvo XC90 and the BMW X5



Land Rover Discovery



Jaguar Land Rover India has finally launched the fifth-generation Discovery SUV. While its prices were revealed earlier this year in August, the sales have commenced from today. The new Discovery is available with both petrol and diesel engine options and goes up against the likes of the popular Audi Q7, along with the Mercedes-Benz GLE, the Volvo XC90 and the BMW X5


































Vitals
Specifications Petrol Diesel
Displacement 2,995cc (3.0-litre) Si6 2,993cc (3.0-litre) TDV6
Max power 340PS @ 6,500rpm 258PS @ 3,750rpm
Max torque 450Nm @ 3,000 - 5,000rpm 600Nm @ 2,000rpm
Transmission 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic


The Land Rover Discovery is available in five variants – S, SE, HSE, HSE Luxury and First Edition –, with each one offering the option of a petrol or a diesel engine. JLR’s recently introduced five years schedule maintenance plan can be availed at half the price for the new Discovery. Here are the prices (ex-showroom pan-India) for the all-new Land Rover Discovery.



Land Rover Discovery




































Variants Petrol Diesel
S Rs 68.05 lakh Rs 78.37 lakh
SE Rs 71.5 lakh Rs 85.30 lakh
HSE Rs 74.23 lakh Rs 89.54 lakh
HSE Luxury Rs 78.37 lakh Rs 95.47 lakh
First Edition Rs 84.43 lakh Rs 1.02 crore


The new Land Rover Discovery is available in five- or seven-seat configurations. While the first four variants get the five-seat arrangement as standard, the range-topping First Edition comes with the seven-seat configuration. However, the seven-seat option can be availed with the rest of the variants as an optional extra for an additional premium. 



Land Rover Discovery



As you would have expected, the new Discovery is loaded to the brim with niceties. To name a few, it gets LED headlamps with auto high-beam assist, a 14-speaker 825 watt Meridian sound system, heads-up display, 8.0-inch rear seat entertainment, four-zone climate control and more.



Read More on : Land Rover Discovery Automatic



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Renault Begins Testing Captur (Kaptur) In India

trending now

VIDEO
Clear your stance on how Patidars will get reservation: ...
TV
BIGG BOSS 11: Contestants get RUDE while convincing Gauahar Khan ...
TV
BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan INSULTS south actresses; Hansika Motwani ...