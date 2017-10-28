Land Rover Discovery Launched At Rs 68.05 Lakh

The fifth-generation Land Rover Discovery goes up against the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7, Volvo XC90 and the BMW X5

Jaguar Land Rover India has finally launched the fifth-generation Discovery SUV. While its prices were revealed earlier this year in August, the sales have commenced from today. The new Discovery is available with both petrol and diesel engine options and goes up against the likes of the popular Audi Q7, along with the Mercedes-Benz GLE, the Volvo XC90 and the BMW X5.







Vitals





Specifications

Petrol

Diesel





Displacement

2,995cc (3.0-litre) Si6

2,993cc (3.0-litre) TDV6





Max power

340PS @ 6,500rpm

258PS @ 3,750rpm





Max torque

450Nm @ 3,000 - 5,000rpm

600Nm @ 2,000rpm





Transmission

8-speed automatic

8-speed automatic







The Land Rover Discovery is available in five variants – S, SE, HSE, HSE Luxury and First Edition –, with each one offering the option of a petrol or a diesel engine. JLR’s recently introduced five years schedule maintenance plan can be availed at half the price for the new Discovery. Here are the prices (ex-showroom pan-India) for the all-new Land Rover Discovery.







Variants

Petrol

Diesel





S

Rs 68.05 lakh

Rs 78.37 lakh





SE

Rs 71.5 lakh

Rs 85.30 lakh





HSE

Rs 74.23 lakh

Rs 89.54 lakh





HSE Luxury

Rs 78.37 lakh

Rs 95.47 lakh





First Edition

Rs 84.43 lakh

Rs 1.02 crore







The new Land Rover Discovery is available in five- or seven-seat configurations. While the first four variants get the five-seat arrangement as standard, the range-topping First Edition comes with the seven-seat configuration. However, the seven-seat option can be availed with the rest of the variants as an optional extra for an additional premium.

As you would have expected, the new Discovery is loaded to the brim with niceties. To name a few, it gets LED headlamps with auto high-beam assist, a 14-speaker 825 watt Meridian sound system, heads-up display, 8.0-inch rear seat entertainment, four-zone climate control and more.

