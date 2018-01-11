Lamborghini Urus Price In India Revealed

The super luxury SUV scores high on practicality factor despite wearing the raging bull badge

After previewing it’s take on an SUV to prospective owners a few days ago, Lamborghini India has finally revealed the prices of the much awaited Lamborghini Urus. The super SUV, which is priced at Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom pan India), is the most practical Lamborghini and at the same time the fastest SUV in the world pipping the Bentley Bentayga with its top speed of 305kmph.

By launching the Urus a month after it’s international debut, Lamborghini has set an uncharted precedent for all the manufacturers launching their latest products in India. With the Urus, Lamborghini has set itself the target of breaching the 7000 unit sales mark across the world by 2018 and further aims to soar past 10,000 units by the year 2020 making this an important launch, especially in an SUV-crazy market like ours. The carmaker’s current average sales figure sits at 3,500 units per annum.

Propelling the Lamborghini Urus is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 Petrol engine, which is the smallest in Lamborghini's lineup and marks a shift from naturally aspirated engines to turbocharged motors for the first time in its 55-year-old history. The power figures are as healthy as you would expect from a Lambo at 641PS@6000rpm of peak power and 850Nm@2250-4500rpm of torque with power being sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. This allows the burly Lamborghini to edge past the 100kmph mark in just 3.6 seconds.

Just like the Aventador S, the Urus also features active torque vectoring. It also gets adaptive air suspension, electronic differential and bulky carbon ceramic brakes - 440mm upfront and 370mm at the rear. It features multiple driving modes which allow for a pre-designed mechanical setup to take on Sabbia (sand), Neve (snow), Corsa (racetrack), Strada (street), Sport and Terra (land). Lamborghini offers 21-inch wheels as standard while 23-inch ones are optional.

Lamborghini’s second attempt at making an SUV seems sweet as sugar and might just help it stand on its own against the super luxury competitors like the Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne and Maserati Levante.