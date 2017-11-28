Lamborghini Urus: All You Need To Know

Lamborghini is all set to unveil the production-spec Urus on December 4, 2017. Here’s all you need to know about it

Departing from tradition, Lamborghini will roll out its first SUV in years, rather than a low-slung mid-engined coupe. The Urus will be unveiled on December 4, 2017 at Lamborghini's Sant'Agata facility in Italy. With its official unveil less than a week away, we got our hands on some details. Let’s take you through the same.

Design

While the Lamborghini Urus was earlier showcased at the Chinese Motor Show and Geneva Motor Show, a heavily camouflaged version was also seen at the Nurburgring. From what is visible, there is not much of a difference between the prototype and road going Urus. It looks mean from the front with large intakes and edgy looking headlamps. On the sides, the large alloy wheels make it look butch and the sloping roofline completes the look. The rear, though distinct, retains the Lamborghini DNA with quad exhausts and conjoined tail lights forming a nice applique with the ‘Lamborghini’ insignia.

Interiors

The cabin of the Urus looks inspired from a stealth fighter, just like the Aventador’s. It will have two infotainment touchscreens and one dedicated for the instrument cluster. To simplify the driving process, Lamborghini will also be packing multiple driving modes i.e. Strada, Sport, Corsa, Sabbia, Terra and Neve. Also Read: Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Launched At Rs 5.79 Crore

Engine

On the business end, the Lamborghini Urus is very different from its siblings. It gets a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo for the first time as against the naturally aspirated motors found on all Lambos. The expected power figures could be around 650PS of max power with 900Nm of peak torque. For the first time in its history, Lamborghini is also planning to introduce a plug-in hybrid for the Urus.

Prices

Lamborghini will be bringing the Urus as a CBU, just like all its models in India. The prices could be slightly competitive with the Bentley Bentayga which retails at Rs 3.85 crores (ex-showroom Delhi). This is because it is intended to drive volumes for the Italian manufacturer just like the Cayenne did for Porsche. In fact, Lamborghini intends to sell 3,000 units of the SUV globally.

Competition

In a way, there is no direct competition for the Lamborghini Urus as a prototype review by ‘automobilemag’ has revealed that the Italian is faster than the Bentley Bentayga. While we would reserve our comments for the production-spec version, we believe that the Lamborghini Urus will surely pip the Bentley, given the badge that it flaunts, making it the fastest SUV on the planet.