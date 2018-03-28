KYMCO Ionex Unveiled At 2018 Tokyo Motor Show







KYMCO (Kwang Yang Motor Co.) unveiled its electric scooter, the Ionex, at the 2018 Tokyo Motor Show, marking its debut in the electric mobility segment. The company is acclaimed for its small-capacity scooters and motorcycles (50cc to 150cc), with its vehicles being exported to different parts of the world.



The Ionex is the first electric scooter from the company’s stable, which enables batteries to get charged on the go. The setup consists of one core battery and two removable batteries. The core battery powers the bike and keeps itself completely charged by using the charge from the swappable battery. The swappable batteries can be removed and charged at home or office according to your convenience. The charged battery then can be swapped with the discharged one and placed in the slot under the floorboard.







The primary advantage of having swappable battery sets in addition to the core battery is that the scooter is always in the ready-to-go position. Each battery weighs 5 kilos. The battery bay is positioned quite brilliantly under the floorboard, which adds to better handling due to lower centre of gravity. Swapping of the batteries seems convenient too.



There is extra storage space for three more batteries under the seat, which are said to push the range to up to 200 kilometers in case you plan for long hauls. Another plus point: when there are no batteries, there is immense space to keep your stuff.



The Chairman of KYMCO, Allen Ko, said that the bikemaker plans to sell over half a million electric vehicles in next three years globally. The plan is to launch 10 electric scooters and set up multiple charging networks in 20 countries, including India.



Stay tuned to get the latest insights about new launches by KYMCO in India as we shall be sharing more information in this regard soon.