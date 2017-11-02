Kwid 1.0L VS redi-GO 1.0L – Which One To Pick?

The 1.0-litre gang!

Until recently, the Redi GO was the only entry-level hatchback that wasn’t offered with a 1.0-litre engine. But by borrowing the 1.0-litre petrol engine from alliance partner Renault’s popular Kwid hatchback, the redi-GO can now be had with two engine options. Datsun, a subsidiary of Nissan, depends heavily on the Renault-Nissan Alliance.

Not only does the Japanese budget carmaker rely on Renault for engines, the redi-GO even shares its platform with the Kwid! However, if you are out in the market to buy a new hatchback and have narrowed down on the two hatchbacks, you might be surprised to find that the Kwid 1.0L undercuts the redi-GO 1.0L in terms of pricing in some parts of the country, especially in the Delhi-NCR region. Don’t worry though, we can help make up your mind.

Prices

Renault Kwid (ex-showroom New Delhi)

Datsun redi-GO (ex-showroom pan India)

Disclaimer: Only the manual variants of the Kwid 1.0L have been used for reference here as the redi-GO 1.0L is not available with the AMT (automated manual transmission) the Kwid is offered with yet. However, we expect Datsun to add the Kwid’s AMT to the options list at a later stage.

Price difference: redi-GO 1.0L vs Kwid 1.0L (in New Delhi)



Base 1.0L trims: The redi-GO T(O) costs a marginal Rs 8,000 over the Kwid RXL

Top-spec 1.0L trims: The redi-GO S variant costs around Rs 10,000 lesser than the Kwid RXT, Rs 23,000 less than the driver airbag-equipped RXT variant and Rs 48,000 than the range-topping Climber



Surprisingly, the redi-GO 1.0L, which is positioned below the Kwid, costs slightly more (for the base trim) than the Kwid 1.0L in the national capital region, while in a few regions, the prices are nearly identical as Datsun offers the redi-GO with a pan India price tag. That said, the top-spec redi-GO undercuts the corresponding Kwid variants, thus justifying its packaging as a relatively economical offering when compared to the Kwid.

Common features



Electronic power steering



Manual air conditioning



Front power windows (standard in the redi-GO 1.0L, only offered in the top-spec Kwid variants)



Gear shift indicator



Audio system with USB port, Aux-in and tuner (the Datsun offers CD playback as well) and two front speakers



Remote keyless entry with central locking



Tyres: 155/80 R13



Driver Airbag (redi-GO S; Kwid RXL (O) and Climber)



MID (multi info driver display) with instantaneous fuel efficiency, average fuel efficiency and distance-to-empty among other readouts



Tailgate and fuel lid release from cabin



Advantages of redi-GO over Kwid



Digital tachometer



Daytime running lamps



Tall-boy design for easy ingress and egress with 185mm of ground clearance (Renault Kwid: 180mm)



Advantages of Kwid over redi-GO



RXT variant gets an intermittent function for the wiper and auto wiping with wash as well (redi-GO doesn’t offer intermittent setting and washing with manual wiping)



Offers front fog lamps in its range topping trims (RXT, RXT (O) and Climber)



Exterior decals and dual-tone glossy grey outside rearview mirror to differentiate 1.0L version from the regular model (redi-GO just offers a ‘1.0’ badge over the standard hatchback equipped with the 0.8-litre engine)





Top-spec trims come with a rear parcel tray ( add-on accessory in the redi-GO)



RXL gets a Bluetooth-enabled audio system (Bluetooth is not offered in the redi-GO at all)



RXT gets a segment-first 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation





RXT (O) and Climber models offer front seatbelt pretensioners and load limiters along with a partial leather wrapped steering wheel



300-litres of boot space (78-litres more than the redi-GO that offers 222-litres)



The range-topping trims offer a relatively better upholstery



Engine and Transmission

Both the hatchbacks share the same 1.0-litre engine with a similar tune as well



Displacement: 999cc

: 999cc

Power: 68PS @ 5500rpm

: 68PS @ 5500rpm

Torque: 91Nm @ 4250rpm

: 91Nm @ 4250rpm

Transmission: 5-speed MT

: 5-speed MT

Fuel Efficiency: 22.5kmpl (redi-GO 1.0L) | 23.01kmpl (Kwid 1.0L)



Which one to pick?

Clearly, the Kwid trumps the redi-GO when it comes to features. Although the Kwid’s base variant is more affordable than the redi-GO’s base variants in the Delhi-NCR region, it packs in a lot more features than the latter. Also, the Kwid’s top-spec driver airbag-equipped RXT (O) trim, which is roughly Rs 23,000 more than the top-spec redi-GO in Delhi, is a better-equipped car considering the premium. However, if you are on a tight budget, the redi-GO 1.0L starts to make more sense since both the cars share the same underpinnings while being equipped with basic goodies to make your commute a whole lot more enjoyable.

