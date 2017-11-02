 Kwid 1.0L VS redi-GO 1.0L – Which One To Pick?
Kwid 1.0L VS redi-GO 1.0L – Which One To Pick?

By: || Updated: 02 Nov 2017 11:30 AM
The 1.0-litre gang! 





Until recently, the Redi GO was the only entry-level hatchback that wasn’t offered with a 1.0-litre engine. But by borrowing the 1.0-litre petrol engine from alliance partner Renault’s popular Kwid hatchback, the redi-GO can now be had with two engine options. Datsun, a subsidiary of Nissan, depends heavily on the Renault-Nissan Alliance. 





Not only does the Japanese budget carmaker rely on Renault for engines, the redi-GO even shares its platform with the Kwid! However, if you are out in the market to buy a new hatchback and have narrowed down on the two hatchbacks, you might be surprised to find that the Kwid 1.0L undercuts the redi-GO 1.0L in terms of pricing in some parts of the country, especially in the Delhi-NCR region. Don’t worry though, we can help make up your mind. 



Prices 



Renault Kwid (ex-showroom New Delhi)





Datsun redi-GO (ex-showroom pan India)





Disclaimer: Only the manual variants of the Kwid 1.0L have been used for reference here as the redi-GO 1.0L is not available with the AMT (automated manual transmission) the Kwid is offered with yet. However, we expect Datsun to add the Kwid’s AMT to the options list at a later stage.



Price difference: redi-GO 1.0L vs Kwid 1.0L  (in New Delhi)




  • Base 1.0L trims: The redi-GO T(O) costs a marginal Rs 8,000 over the Kwid RXL

  • Top-spec 1.0L trims: The redi-GO S variant costs around Rs 10,000 lesser than the Kwid RXT, Rs 23,000 less than the driver airbag-equipped RXT variant and Rs 48,000 than the range-topping Climber 



Surprisingly, the redi-GO 1.0L, which is positioned below the Kwid, costs slightly more (for the base trim) than the Kwid 1.0L in the national capital region, while in a few regions, the prices are nearly identical as Datsun offers the redi-GO with a pan India price tag. That said, the top-spec redi-GO undercuts the corresponding Kwid variants, thus justifying its packaging as a relatively economical offering when compared to the Kwid. 



Common features 




  • Electronic power steering 

  • Manual air conditioning 

  • Front power windows (standard in the redi-GO 1.0L, only offered in the top-spec Kwid variants)

  • Gear shift indicator

  • Audio system with USB port, Aux-in and tuner (the Datsun offers CD playback as well) and two front speakers  

  • Remote keyless entry with central locking 

  • Tyres: 155/80 R13 

  • Driver Airbag (redi-GO S; Kwid RXL (O) and Climber)

  • MID (multi info driver display) with instantaneous fuel efficiency, average fuel efficiency and distance-to-empty among other readouts 

  • Tailgate and fuel lid release from cabin



Advantages of redi-GO over Kwid 




  • Digital tachometer

  • Daytime running lamps 

  • Tall-boy design for easy ingress and egress with 185mm of ground clearance (Renault Kwid: 180mm)





Advantages of Kwid over redi-GO




  • RXT variant gets an intermittent function for the wiper and auto wiping with wash as well (redi-GO doesn’t offer intermittent setting and washing with manual wiping) 

  • Offers front fog lamps in its range topping trims (RXT, RXT (O) and Climber)

  • Exterior decals and dual-tone glossy grey outside rearview mirror to differentiate 1.0L version from the regular model (redi-GO just offers a ‘1.0’ badge over the standard hatchback equipped with the 0.8-litre engine)






  • Top-spec trims come with a rear parcel tray ( add-on accessory in the redi-GO)

  • RXL gets a Bluetooth-enabled audio system (Bluetooth is not offered in the redi-GO at all)

  • RXT gets a segment-first 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation 






  • RXT (O) and Climber models offer front seatbelt pretensioners and load limiters along with a partial leather wrapped steering wheel

  • 300-litres of boot space (78-litres more than the redi-GO that offers 222-litres)

  • The range-topping trims offer a relatively better upholstery 



Engine and Transmission 



Both the hatchbacks share the same 1.0-litre engine with a similar tune as well 




  • Displacement: 999cc

  • Power: 68PS @ 5500rpm 

  • Torque: 91Nm @ 4250rpm 

  • Transmission: 5-speed MT

  • Fuel Efficiency: 22.5kmpl (redi-GO 1.0L) | 23.01kmpl (Kwid 1.0L)



Datsun redi-GO 1.0-litre





Which one to pick?





Clearly, the Kwid trumps the redi-GO when it comes to features. Although the Kwid’s base variant is more affordable than the redi-GO’s base variants in the Delhi-NCR region, it packs in a lot more features than the latter. Also, the Kwid’s top-spec driver airbag-equipped RXT (O) trim, which is roughly Rs 23,000 more than the top-spec redi-GO in Delhi, is a better-equipped car considering the premium. However, if you are on a tight budget, the redi-GO 1.0L starts to make more sense since both the cars share the same underpinnings while being equipped with basic goodies to make your commute a whole lot more enjoyable.  





This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

First Published:
