KTM Updates 390 Duke For 2018

KTM has silently updated the 390 Duke for 2018. Official sources inform us that the bike gets updates that are not just limited to the new white colour.



For starters the TFT instrument cluster gets a software update, the earlier AV 39 software making way for the newer AV 41 version. Issues plaguing earlier 2017 bikes -- like the headlamps switching off intermittently and ECU error flashing on the display -- will reportedly be a thing of the past now. We still do not get ECU updates like the ABS: Supermoto mode which the 390 Dukes sold abroad come equipped with.







The 2018 390 Duke also gets a larger radiator fan which should help dissipate heat from the engine faster. Though the new 390 Duke has a more efficient cooling system, a larger fan should make riding in hot conditions better. The primary sprocket cover now uses metal instead of plastic.







Other than these updates, KTM has also worked on the engine. The internals gets minor updates with a focus towards better refinement.



These are the only updates the 2018 390 Duke gets for now, with no mechanical changes whatsoever. There were rumours floating that the bike would also come in black but KTM has categorically denied the introduction of any new colour other than white.







The 390 Duke has always enjoyed a cult following and last year’s overhaul brought refinement, comfort and goodies to the already exhilarating package. The KTM has always delivered tremendous value. You get a 373cc liquid-cooled and fuel-injected motor that delivers 43.5PS of peak power and 37Nm of torque. Handling is fantastic thanks to a trellis frame that underpins front 43mm cartridge-type upside-down forks and rear monoshock damper from WP Suspension. Braking is courtesy a large 320mm single front disc and rear 230mm disc by Bybre with ABS as standard. Goodies like a TFT colour screen with Bluetooth connectivity and full LED headlamp is standard. The 2017 KTM 390 Duke is priced at Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The good news is that the 2018 390 Duke gets the above mentioned updates without any increase in price.



Bookings for the bike are open at all KTM dealerships across the country.