Kookhyun Shim To Head Kia Motors India

Kia Motors India’s first-ever managing director and chief executive officer will oversee its upcoming plant, which will roll out its compact sedan and SUV from 2019, in Andhra Pradesh

Kia has appointed Kookhyun Shim as MD and CEO of its Indian operations. Shim will not only strategise Kia’s plans for the Indian market but will also supervise its upcoming Andhra Pradesh-based facility which will be operational in 2019. The plant is part of an USD 1.1 billion (approximately over Rs 7,000 crore) investment that Hyundai’s subsidiary brand has announced in April 2017.

Kookhyun Shim has over 30 years experience in the automotive industry. Before being appointed as MD and CEO of Kia Motors India (KMI), he was serving as head of Kia Motors’ Georgia plant coordination group. Prior to this, he was the head coordinator of production in Slovakia.



Speaking about recent developments of KMI, it announced in April 2017 that a compact sedan and SUV will be its initial products for the Indian market. Later, it was reported that the automaker is planning a sub-4m SUV, which is expected to be based on Hyundai’s Carlino concept.

Kia recently revealed the Stonic compact SUV, which is also being considered as a potential offering for the Indian market, in Europe. However, nothing has been officially confirmed by the South Korean automaker till now. But not to worry, Auto Expo 2018 is around the corner and Kia is expected to have a big show since this will be its first-ever appearance in the country.