Kinetic Motors To Bring Norton Motorcycles To India



The iconic marque’s bikes will be assembled at Kinetic’s plant in Ahmednagar, Pune







Kinetic’s luxury motorcycle brand, Motoroyale, has announced a strategic partnership with the iconic UK-based bike maker Norton Motorcycles. The joint venture was formally acknowledged at the EICMA Motorcycle Show by Ajinkya Firodia, MD of Kinetic Engineering, and Stuart Garner, CEO of Norton Motorcycles. As part of the joint venture, Norton will provide design and engineering support for all current and future motorcycles. Motoroyale will assemble the bikes in India, and the country will be a hub for manufacturing future Norton bikes to the ASEAN free-trade countries of Asia.







Norton Motorcycles is one of the oldest and most recognised marques in the biking world. Before the company went bust, Norton Motorcycles used to make some of the fastest street bikes like the Dominator and Commando in the 60’s and 70’s. The company was revived in 2008 and now makes ultra-exclusive retro roadsters and a V-4 engined superbike. Norton currently has four bikes in its portfolio. They are the V4 RR, Dominator, Commando 961 Cafe Racer MK II and Commando 961 Sport MK II.







Of these, all except the V4 RR will come to India next year. However, fans of the V4 RR needn’t fret as it is expected to launch at a later date. These bikes will first be brought here via the CBU (completely built unit) route. Kinetic are setting up a separate assembly line at their Ahmednagar facility in Pune. Once that is operational, the bikes will be assembled here, which could lead to a drop in retail prices of the motorcycles due to lower taxation. While the bikes will be sold here, India will also be the export hub to Asian countries. They may include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Nepal and the Philippines.







The three bikes coming to India get a 961cc, air- and oil-cooled, parallel-twin motor that makes 80PS and 90Nm and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.



These bikes will be sold under the Motoroyale banner that currently sells MV Agusta bikes in India. Motoroyale will also be getting Italian motorcycle brand SWM here next year. Expect to pay quite a premium for the ultra-exclusive motorcycles from Norton.