Kia To Bring Another SUV To India After SP Concept

The carmaker earlier had plans to bring a compact sedan in the country alongside a compact SUV

Last year, Kia Motors announced that it would enter the Indian market with a compact sedan and a compact SUV. However, the carmaker only unveiled the SP SUV concept and decided not to showcase the new version of the Rio sedan, which is currently on sale in global markets, at the show. This leaves us wondering what the second model from Kia could be.

Talking to insiders at the Auto Expo 2018, we got to know that Kia is planning to bring another SUV to India in the second half of 2020, which will be the brand’s second offering for our market. While the carmaker did not want to disclose much about the positioning of the vehicle in its lineup or the powertrain options since the product is in very early stages of development, we were assured that it is not one of the products in Kia’s current global lineup. In fact, sources also told us that, like the SP concept, the second SUV for our market will also be the specifically made for India and that it will ride on a new platform as well.

Since Kia is developing a new platform for this product, we believe the company is planning to enter the sub-compact SUV segment to go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, and the Ford EcoSport. The new platform will allow Kia to bring entry-level and premium hatchbacks alongside a sub-4m sedan. It remains to be seen what the Korean carmaker will do in future. However, since it is developing products specifically for the Indian market, it seems that the carmaker is dead set on succeeding in our competitive market.