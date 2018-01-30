Kia Teases India-Specific Compact SUV SP Concept

Kia will have a wide range of 16 models on display at the Auto Expo 2018

Korean carmaker and Hyundai’s sister concern Kia is going to make a big splash at the upcoming Auto Expo 2018. Among the biggest debuts to happen at the mega biennial auto event in India will be Kia’s compact SUV concept, the SP Concept. Regular readers will remember that Kia has already announced that it will enter the Indian market in 2019 with two vehicles to start with, a compact SUV and a sedan. The compact SUV in question will be based on this concept SP that Kia will showcase at the upcoming Auto Expo.

In the official teaser images revealed by Kia the concept looks unmistakably Kia, with a contrast-coloured roof, flared wheel arches, clean surface lines, a sloping roof and an upright face, that lend it some resemblance to the Kia Stonic as well. It looks like the concept SP will be under 4 metres in length and that would give it the tax benefit and allow Kia to price it competitively. We expect a petrol engine with displacement under 1.2-litres and a diesel engine under 1.5-litres to power this compact SUV. It will then compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Tata Nexon in India.

Amongst the other cars in Kia’s lineup, there will be the flagship Stinger sedan as well. We’re expecting Kia to bring the Stinger to India shortly after it starts operations in India. Know more about the Kia Stinger here.

Among the 16 cars that will make an appearance at the auto expo, there could also be the Kia Rio hatchback and sedan, the Kia Stonic compact SUV, the recently launched Kia Forte sedan, the Kia Picanto, the Kia Niro electric, and the Sorento and Sportage SUVs.